ปัดเศษขึ้น/ลง
ปัดเศษทุ่นด้วยความแม่นยำที่กำหนด
เคล็ดลับ : หากคุณต้องการปัดเศษจำนวนเต็ม (เช่น ปัดเศษ 1,240 เป็น 50 ที่ใกล้ที่สุด) ก่อนอื่นคุณต้องหารจำนวนเต็มด้วยจำนวนที่คุณต้องการปัดเศษ (เช่น 1,240 / 50 = 24.8) จากนั้นปัดเศษ ผลลัพธ์ (เช่น ปัดเศษ 24.8 เป็น 0 ความแม่นยำ = 25) แล้วคูณกลับ (เช่น 25 * 50 = 1,250)
การเชื่อมต่อการไหล
- [Input] In - starts the block's execution.
- [Output] Out - activates when the block has finished its execution.
การเชื่อมต่อข้อมูล
- [Input] Value (float) - value to be rounded.
- [Input] Precision (integer) - number of decimals to round to (use 0 to round to a whole number).
- [Output] Result (float) - result of the operation.