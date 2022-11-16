Arrotondamento su/giù
Arrotonda un float con una determinata precisione.
Suggerimento: se si desidera arrotondare un numero intero (ad esempio, arrotondare 1.240 al 50 più vicino), occorre prima dividere il numero intero per il numero a cui si desidera arrotondare (ad esempio, 1.240 / 50 = 24,8), poi arrotondare il risultato (ad esempio, arrotondare 24,8 a 0 di precisione = 25) e quindi moltiplicare di nuovo (ad esempio, 25 * 50 = 1.250).
Connessioni di flusso
- [Input] In - starts the block's execution.
- [Output] Out - activates when the block has finished its execution.
Connessioni dati
- [Input] Value (float) - value to be rounded.
- [Input] Precision (integer) - number of decimals to round to (use 0 to round to a whole number).
- [Output] Result (float) - result of the operation.