Webflow, a leading visual development platform in the no-code domain, has found its place among Forbes' 2022 Cloud 100 for the third consecutive year. The prestigious list identifies the top 100 private cloud companies from around the world. Forbes partners with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures for this initiative.

Webflow has risen to the #50 position, improving from #69 in 2021 and #95 in 2020. The accomplishment showcases the company's significant growth within the evolving no-code landscape.. In response to the recognition, Vlad Magdalin, CEO and co-founder of Webflow, expressed his pride in the platform's remarkable progress, citing a successful Series C funding round, executive team expansion, and the launch of a $10 million community grants program as key achievements of the year.

Geçen yıl içinde Webflow, şirkete 4 milyar dolar değerinde 120 milyon dolarlık bir C Serisi finansman turunu 100 milyon dolarlık yıllık yinelenen gelirle (ARR) kapattı. Platform, yeni başlayanlar, ajanslar ve Vice Media, Shift, Rakuten, Dell ve Discord gibi kuruluşlar da dahil olmak üzere dünya çapında 200.000'den fazla müşteriye hizmet veriyor. Webflow kullanıcıların tek bir platformda en son web geliştirme teknolojilerini kullanarak kodlama yapmadan güçlü web siteleri oluşturmasını sağlar.

Forbes'un Cloud 100 seçim süreci, şirketlerin dört faktöre göre değerlendirilmesini ve sıralanmasını içerir: pazar liderliği (%35), tahmini değerleme (%30), işletim ölçütleri (%20) ve insanlar ve kültür (%15). Genel bulut CEO'larından oluşan bir panel, pazar liderliği kategorisinin değerlendirilmesine ve sıralamasına yardımcı olur. Forbes'ta kıdemli bir editör olan Alex Konrad, Cloud 100'ün her yıl giderek daha rekabetçi seçim kriterleri ile sektördeki en iyi ve en parlakları temsil ettiğini kabul etti.

Webflow yanı sıra, AppMaster gibi diğer no-code platformlar

Forbes 2022 Bulut 100 ve 20 Yükselen Yıldız listeleri çevrimiçi olarak www.forbes.com/cloud100 adresinde bulunabilir. Listenin öne çıkanları Forbes dergisinin Ağustos/Eylül 2022 sayısında yer alacak.