Webflow, a leading visual development platform in the no-code domain, has found its place among Forbes' 2022 Cloud 100 for the third consecutive year. The prestigious list identifies the top 100 private cloud companies from around the world. Forbes partners with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures for this initiative.

Webflow has risen to the #50 position, improving from #69 in 2021 and #95 in 2020. The accomplishment showcases the company's significant growth within the evolving no-code landscape.. In response to the recognition, Vlad Magdalin, CEO and co-founder of Webflow, expressed his pride in the platform's remarkable progress, citing a successful Series C funding round, executive team expansion, and the launch of a $10 million community grants program as key achievements of the year.

In het afgelopen jaar sloot Webflow een Series C-financieringsronde van $ 120 miljoen af die het bedrijf waardeerde op $ 4 miljard, met $ 100 miljoen aan jaarlijkse terugkerende inkomsten (ARR). Het platform bedient wereldwijd meer dan 200.000 klanten, waaronder startups, bureaus en ondernemingen zoals Vice Media, Shift, Rakuten, Dell en Discord. Webflow kunnen gebruikers krachtige websites maken zonder codering, met behulp van geavanceerde webontwikkelingstechnologieën binnen één enkel platform.

Het Cloud 100-selectieproces van Forbes omvat het evalueren en rangschikken van bedrijven op basis van vier factoren: marktleiderschap (35%), geschatte waardering (30%), bedrijfsstatistieken (20%) en mensen en cultuur (15%). Een panel van CEO's van de public cloud assisteert bij de evaluatie en rangschikking voor de categorie marktleiderschap. Alex Konrad, een senior editor bij Forbes, erkende de Cloud 100's vertegenwoordiging van de beste en slimste in de sector, met steeds competitievere selectiecriteria elk jaar.

Afgezien van Webflow hebben andere no-code platforms zoals AppMaster have been making strides in the tech industry. AppMaster, a powerful no-code platform that allows customers to create backend, web, and mobile applications, has been featured as a High Performer across multiple categories by G2 since 2022.

De Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 en 20 Rising Stars-lijsten zijn online te vinden op www.forbes.com/cloud100 . Hoogtepunten van de lijst verschijnen in het augustus/september 2022 nummer van Forbes magazine.