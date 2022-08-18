What is AppMaster.io

AppMaster.io Information

AppMaster.io is a next-generation no-code platform that lets you build complex server, web, and mobile apps without a single line of code. At all stages of development, you will use a web interface with convenient visual programming tools.

The main difference between AppMaster.io and other platforms is that it creates applications in the same way as developers do:

generates perfect source code (finally!),

creates binaries,

manages publication (deployment)

and writes technical documentation.

Develop complete enterprise-level applications, and not just prototypes or MVPs. For this, our no-code platform has everything:

Create flexible relational databases in a visual designer.

Manage complex business logic with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.

Configure endpoints and customize API access using middleware.

​Watch as API technical documentation is generated automatically.

​Change the structure and appearance in a convenient application designers.

​Use auto-generation of pages (screens) and a library of ready-made components.

​Build faster with pre-built app templates.

​Build native iOS and Android apps and publish them to stores.

​Deploy the app to your server, AppMaster.io cloud, or other repositories.

​Export binaries and source code - you are not tied to the platform.

​Integrate with third-party resources and add functionality using modules.

What are the features of the AppMaster.io platform?

All applications are built around a single backend. For example, when creating 2 mobile applications (for a taxi driver and a passenger), they will work with the same backend. Dozens of times higher backend performance compared to any similar solutions. Can be hosted locally and offline. It is possible to download the source code of the generated applications (for corporate customers). API documentation is automatically generated. You can use the backend separately and connect the frontend written by the developers to it.

What applications can be built with AppMaster.io?

Almost any server application for Linux, Windows, and MAC; admin panels and client portals (web); native mobile apps for IOS and Android platforms.

What types of apps are supported?

Server applications (backend), web applications (admin panels and client portals - frontend), mobile applications (native for IOS and Android).

AppMaster.io technologies

What technology is used to create the backend?

The backend is generated in Go (Golang) language, any PostgreSQL-compatible databases are supported, including Amazon RDS, Google Cloud SQL, Azure PostgreSQL, Elephant, and others.

What technology is used to create web applications?

Vue3 with automatic linking to the generated backend.

What technology is used to create mobile applications?

Own APMS framework using Swift and Kotlin internally.

What are the advantages of AppMaster.io mobile applications?

Mobile apps built on the platform are native (no HTML, JS, PWA) and are based on real-time delivery of screens and logic.

The user only needs to publish a mobile application in PlayMarket or AppStore once, and all interface and logic updates will be instantly displayed in the application - just make changes and republish the backend. Backend + mobile applications can work offline in corporate networks without Internet access.

Thanks to the APMS framework, the user can change the application quickly and without publishing delays.

