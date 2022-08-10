Webflow, a leading visual development platform in the no-code domain, has found its place among Forbes' 2022 Cloud 100 for the third consecutive year. The prestigious list identifies the top 100 private cloud companies from around the world. Forbes partners with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures for this initiative.

Webflow has risen to the #50 position, improving from #69 in 2021 and #95 in 2020. The accomplishment showcases the company's significant growth within the evolving no-code landscape.. In response to the recognition, Vlad Magdalin, CEO and co-founder of Webflow, expressed his pride in the platform's remarkable progress, citing a successful Series C funding round, executive team expansion, and the launch of a $10 million community grants program as key achievements of the year.

ในปีที่ผ่านมา Webflow ปิดรอบการระดมทุน Series C มูลค่า 120 ล้านดอลลาร์ ซึ่งมีมูลค่าบริษัท 4 พันล้านดอลลาร์ โดยมีรายได้ต่อปี (ARR) 100 ล้านดอลลาร์ แพลตฟอร์มดังกล่าวให้บริการลูกค้ามากกว่า 200,000 รายทั่วโลก รวมถึงสตาร์ทอัพ เอเจนซี่ และองค์กรต่างๆ เช่น Vice Media, Shift, Rakuten, Dell และ Discord Webflow ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สร้างเว็บไซต์ที่มีประสิทธิภาพโดยไม่ต้องเขียนโค้ด โดยใช้เทคโนโลยีการพัฒนาเว็บไซต์ที่ล้ำสมัยภายในแพลตฟอร์มเดียว

กระบวนการคัดเลือก Cloud 100 ของ Forbes เกี่ยวข้องกับการประเมินและจัดอันดับบริษัทตามปัจจัยสี่ประการ ได้แก่ ความเป็นผู้นำตลาด (35%) การประเมินมูลค่าโดยประมาณ (30%) ตัวชี้วัดการดำเนินงาน (20%) และผู้คนและวัฒนธรรม (15%) คณะซีอีโอของคลาวด์สาธารณะช่วยในการประเมินและจัดอันดับสำหรับหมวดหมู่ผู้นำตลาด Alex Konrad บรรณาธิการอาวุโสของ Forbes ยอมรับการเป็นตัวแทนของ Cloud 100 ว่าดีที่สุดและสว่างที่สุดในภาคส่วนนี้ โดยมีเกณฑ์การคัดเลือกที่มีการแข่งขันสูงขึ้นเรื่อยๆ ในแต่ละปี

นอกเหนือจาก Webflow แล้ว แพลตฟอร์ม no-code อื่นๆ เช่น AppMaster have been making strides in the tech industry. AppMaster, a powerful no-code platform that allows customers to create backend, web, and mobile applications, has been featured as a High Performer across multiple categories by G2 since 2022.

สามารถดูรายชื่อ Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 และ 20 Rising Stars ได้ทางออนไลน์ที่ www.forbes.com/cloud100 ไฮไลท์ของรายชื่อนี้จะปรากฏในนิตยสาร Forbes ฉบับเดือนสิงหาคม/กันยายน 2565