Webflow, a leading visual development platform in the no-code domain, has found its place among Forbes' 2022 Cloud 100 for the third consecutive year. The prestigious list identifies the top 100 private cloud companies from around the world. Forbes partners with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures for this initiative.

Webflow has risen to the #50 position, improving from #69 in 2021 and #95 in 2020. The accomplishment showcases the company's significant growth within the evolving no-code landscape.. In response to the recognition, Vlad Magdalin, CEO and co-founder of Webflow, expressed his pride in the platform's remarkable progress, citing a successful Series C funding round, executive team expansion, and the launch of a $10 million community grants program as key achievements of the year.

خلال العام الماضي ، أغلقت Webflow جولة تمويل بقيمة 120 مليون دولار من السلسلة C والتي قدرت الشركة بمبلغ 4 مليارات دولار ، مع 100 مليون دولار من الإيرادات السنوية المتكررة (ARR). يخدم النظام الأساسي أكثر من 200000 عميل حول العالم ، بما في ذلك الشركات الناشئة والوكالات والمؤسسات مثل Vice Media و Shift و Rakuten و Dell و Discord. يمكّن Webflow المستخدمين من إنشاء مواقع ويب قوية بدون تشفير ، باستخدام تقنيات تطوير الويب المتطورة داخل نظام أساسي واحد.

تتضمن عملية اختيار السحابة 100 في Forbes تقييم الشركات وترتيبها بناءً على أربعة عوامل: الريادة في السوق (35٪) ، والتقدير التقديري (30٪) ، ومقاييس التشغيل (20٪) ، والأفراد والثقافة (15٪). تساعد لجنة من الرؤساء التنفيذيين السحابيين العامة في التقييم والترتيب لفئة الريادة في السوق. أقر Alex Konrad ، كبير المحررين في Forbes ، بتمثيل Cloud 100 لأفضل وألمع في هذا القطاع ، مع معايير اختيار تنافسية بشكل متزايد كل عام.

بصرف النظر عن Webflow ، فإن الأنظمة الأساسية الأخرى no-code مثل AppMaster have been making strides in the tech industry. AppMaster, a powerful no-code platform that allows customers to create backend, web, and mobile applications, has been featured as a High Performer across multiple categories by G2 since 2022.

يمكن العثور على قائمتي Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 و 20 Rising Stars عبر الإنترنت على www.forbes.com/cloud100 . ستظهر أبرز ما في القائمة في عدد أغسطس / سبتمبر 2022 من مجلة فوربس.