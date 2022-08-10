Webflow, a leading visual development platform in the no-code domain, has found its place among Forbes' 2022 Cloud 100 for the third consecutive year. The prestigious list identifies the top 100 private cloud companies from around the world. Forbes partners with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures for this initiative.

Webflow has risen to the #50 position, improving from #69 in 2021 and #95 in 2020. The accomplishment showcases the company's significant growth within the evolving no-code landscape.. In response to the recognition, Vlad Magdalin, CEO and co-founder of Webflow, expressed his pride in the platform's remarkable progress, citing a successful Series C funding round, executive team expansion, and the launch of a $10 million community grants program as key achievements of the year.

Trong năm qua, Webflow đã đóng vòng tài trợ Series C trị giá 120 triệu đô la, định giá công ty ở mức 4 tỷ đô la, với 100 triệu đô la doanh thu định kỳ hàng năm (ARR). Nền tảng này phục vụ hơn 200.000 khách hàng trên toàn thế giới, bao gồm các công ty khởi nghiệp, đại lý và doanh nghiệp như Vice Media, Shift, Rakuten, Dell và Discord. Webflow cho phép người dùng tạo các trang web mạnh mẽ mà không cần mã hóa, sử dụng các công nghệ phát triển web tiên tiến trong một nền tảng duy nhất.

Quá trình lựa chọn Cloud 100 của Forbes liên quan đến việc đánh giá và xếp hạng các công ty dựa trên bốn yếu tố: dẫn đầu thị trường (35%), định giá ước tính (30%), chỉ số hoạt động (20%), con người và văn hóa (15%). Một nhóm gồm các CEO đám mây công cộng hỗ trợ đánh giá và xếp hạng cho hạng mục dẫn đầu thị trường. Alex Konrad, một biên tập viên cấp cao của Forbes, thừa nhận Cloud 100 đại diện cho những người giỏi nhất và thông minh nhất trong lĩnh vực này, với các tiêu chí lựa chọn ngày càng cạnh tranh hơn mỗi năm.

Ngoài Webflow, các nền tảng no-code khác như AppMaster have been making strides in the tech industry. AppMaster, a powerful no-code platform that allows customers to create backend, web, and mobile applications, has been featured as a High Performer across multiple categories by G2 since 2022.

Danh sách Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 và 20 Ngôi sao đang lên có thể được tìm thấy trực tuyến tại www.forbes.com/cloud100 . Những điểm nổi bật của danh sách sẽ xuất hiện trong số tháng 8/tháng 9 năm 2022 của tạp chí Forbes.