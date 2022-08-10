Webflow, a leading visual development platform in the no-code domain, has found its place among Forbes' 2022 Cloud 100 for the third consecutive year. The prestigious list identifies the top 100 private cloud companies from around the world. Forbes partners with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures for this initiative.

Webflow has risen to the #50 position, improving from #69 in 2021 and #95 in 2020. The accomplishment showcases the company's significant growth within the evolving no-code landscape.. In response to the recognition, Vlad Magdalin, CEO and co-founder of Webflow, expressed his pride in the platform's remarkable progress, citing a successful Series C funding round, executive team expansion, and the launch of a $10 million community grants program as key achievements of the year.

Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 및 20 Rising Stars 목록은 www.forbes.com/cloud100 에서 온라인으로 확인할 수 있습니다. 목록의 하이라이트는 Forbes 매거진 2022년 8월/9월호에 게재됩니다.