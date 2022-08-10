Webflow, a leading visual development platform in the no-code domain, has found its place among Forbes' 2022 Cloud 100 for the third consecutive year. The prestigious list identifies the top 100 private cloud companies from around the world. Forbes partners with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures for this initiative.

Webflow has risen to the #50 position, improving from #69 in 2021 and #95 in 2020. The accomplishment showcases the company's significant growth within the evolving no-code landscape.. In response to the recognition, Vlad Magdalin, CEO and co-founder of Webflow, expressed his pride in the platform's remarkable progress, citing a successful Series C funding round, executive team expansion, and the launch of a $10 million community grants program as key achievements of the year.

पिछले एक साल में, Webflow$120 मिलियन सीरीज़ सी फंडिंग राउंड को बंद कर दिया, जिसकी कीमत कंपनी को $4 बिलियन थी, जिसमें वार्षिक आवर्ती राजस्व (ARR) में $100M था। यह प्लेटफॉर्म दुनिया भर में 200,000 से अधिक ग्राहकों को सेवा प्रदान करता है, जिसमें स्टार्टअप्स, एजेंसियां और वाइस मीडिया, शिफ्ट, राकुटेन, डेल और डिस्कॉर्ड जैसे उद्यम शामिल हैं। Webflow उपयोगकर्ताओं को एक ही मंच के भीतर अत्याधुनिक वेब विकास तकनीकों का उपयोग करते हुए कोडिंग के बिना शक्तिशाली वेबसाइट बनाने में सक्षम बनाता है।

फोर्ब्स की क्लाउड 100 चयन प्रक्रिया में चार कारकों के आधार पर कंपनियों का मूल्यांकन और रैंकिंग शामिल है: मार्केट लीडरशिप (35%), अनुमानित वैल्यूएशन (30%), ऑपरेटिंग मेट्रिक्स (20%), और लोग और संस्कृति (15%)। सार्वजनिक क्लाउड सीईओ का एक पैनल मार्केट लीडरशिप श्रेणी के लिए मूल्यांकन और रैंकिंग में सहायता करता है। फोर्ब्स के एक वरिष्ठ संपादक एलेक्स कोनराड ने प्रत्येक वर्ष तेजी से प्रतिस्पर्धी चयन मानदंडों के साथ क्लाउड 100 के क्षेत्र में सबसे अच्छे और प्रतिभाशाली प्रतिनिधित्व को स्वीकार किया।

Webflow के अलावा, ऐपमास्टर जैसे अन्य no-code प्लेटफॉर्म AppMaster have been making strides in the tech industry. AppMaster, a powerful no-code platform that allows customers to create backend, web, and mobile applications, has been featured as a High Performer across multiple categories by G2 since 2022.

फोर्ब्स 2022 क्लाउड 100 और 20 राइजिंग स्टार्स की सूची www.forbes.com/cloud100 पर ऑनलाइन देखी जा सकती है। सूची की मुख्य विशेषताएं फोर्ब्स पत्रिका के अगस्त/सितंबर 2022 के अंक में दिखाई देंगी।