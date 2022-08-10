Webflow, a leading visual development platform in the no-code domain, has found its place among Forbes' 2022 Cloud 100 for the third consecutive year. The prestigious list identifies the top 100 private cloud companies from around the world. Forbes partners with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures for this initiative.

Webflow has risen to the #50 position, improving from #69 in 2021 and #95 in 2020. The accomplishment showcases the company's significant growth within the evolving no-code landscape.. In response to the recognition, Vlad Magdalin, CEO and co-founder of Webflow, expressed his pride in the platform's remarkable progress, citing a successful Series C funding round, executive team expansion, and the launch of a $10 million community grants program as key achievements of the year.

在过去的一年里， Webflow完成了 1.2 亿美元的 C 轮融资，该公司估值为 40 亿美元，年度经常性收入 (ARR) 为 1 亿美元。该平台为全球超过 200,000 名客户提供服务，包括初创公司、代理机构和 Vice Media、Shift、Rakuten、Dell 和 Discord 等企业。 Webflow使用户无需编码即可创建功能强大的网站，并在单一平台内利用尖端的 Web 开发技术。

福布斯的 Cloud 100 评选过程涉及基于四个因素对公司进行评估和排名：市场领导地位 (35%)、估计估值 (30%)、运营指标 (20%) 以及人员和文化 (15%)。一个公共云 CEO 小组协助评估和排名市场领导类别。福布斯高级编辑 Alex Konrad 承认 Cloud 100 代表了该行业最优秀和最聪明的人，每年的选择标准都越来越具有竞争力。

除了Webflow之外，AppMaster 等其他no-code平台也在AppMaster have been making strides in the tech industry. AppMaster, a powerful no-code platform that allows customers to create backend, web, and mobile applications, has been featured as a High Performer across multiple categories by G2 since 2022.

福布斯 2022 Cloud 100 和 20 Rising Stars 榜单可在www.forbes.com/cloud100在线找到。榜单要点将刊登在 2022 年 8 月/9 月的《福布斯》杂志上。