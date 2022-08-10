Webflow, a leading visual development platform in the no-code domain, has found its place among Forbes' 2022 Cloud 100 for the third consecutive year. The prestigious list identifies the top 100 private cloud companies from around the world. Forbes partners with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures for this initiative.

Webflow has risen to the #50 position, improving from #69 in 2021 and #95 in 2020. The accomplishment showcases the company's significant growth within the evolving no-code landscape.. In response to the recognition, Vlad Magdalin, CEO and co-founder of Webflow, expressed his pride in the platform's remarkable progress, citing a successful Series C funding round, executive team expansion, and the launch of a $10 million community grants program as key achievements of the year.

W ciągu ostatniego roku Webflow zamknął rundę finansowania Serii C o wartości 120 milionów dolarów, w ramach której wyceniono firmę na 4 miliardy dolarów, przy 100 milionach dolarów rocznych stałych przychodów (ARR). Platforma obsługuje ponad 200 000 klientów na całym świecie, w tym startupy, agencje i przedsiębiorstwa, takie jak Vice Media, Shift, Rakuten, Dell i Discord. Webflow umożliwia użytkownikom tworzenie potężnych stron internetowych bez kodowania, wykorzystując najnowocześniejsze technologie tworzenia stron internetowych w ramach jednej platformy.

Proces selekcji Forbes Cloud 100 obejmuje ocenę i ranking firm na podstawie czterech czynników: przywództwa rynkowego (35%), szacowanej wyceny (30%), wskaźników operacyjnych (20%) oraz ludzi i kultury (15%). Panel dyrektorów generalnych chmury publicznej pomaga w ocenie i uszeregowaniu kategorii przywództwa rynkowego. Alex Konrad, starszy redaktor w Forbes, docenił reprezentację Cloud 100 najlepszych i najzdolniejszych w branży, z coraz bardziej konkurencyjnymi kryteriami wyboru każdego roku.

Oprócz Webflow inne platformy no-code, takie jak AppMaster have been making strides in the tech industry. AppMaster, a powerful no-code platform that allows customers to create backend, web, and mobile applications, has been featured as a High Performer across multiple categories by G2 since 2022.

Listy Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 i 20 Rising Stars można znaleźć online na stronie www.forbes.com/cloud100 . Najciekawsze pozycje z listy ukażą się w sierpniowo-wrześniowym wydaniu magazynu Forbes.