Webflow, a leading visual development platform in the no-code domain, has found its place among Forbes' 2022 Cloud 100 for the third consecutive year. The prestigious list identifies the top 100 private cloud companies from around the world. Forbes partners with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures for this initiative.

Webflow has risen to the #50 position, improving from #69 in 2021 and #95 in 2020. The accomplishment showcases the company's significant growth within the evolving no-code landscape.. In response to the recognition, Vlad Magdalin, CEO and co-founder of Webflow, expressed his pride in the platform's remarkable progress, citing a successful Series C funding round, executive team expansion, and the launch of a $10 million community grants program as key achievements of the year.

Im vergangenen Jahr schloss Webflow eine Serie-C-Finanzierungsrunde in Höhe von 120 Millionen US-Dollar ab, die dem Unternehmen einen Wert von 4 Milliarden US-Dollar und einen jährlichen wiederkehrenden Umsatz (ARR) von 100 Millionen US-Dollar einbrachte. Die Plattform bedient mehr als 200.000 Kunden weltweit, darunter Startups, Agenturen und Unternehmen wie Vice Media, Shift, Rakuten, Dell und Discord. Webflow können Benutzer leistungsstarke Websites ohne Programmierung erstellen und dabei modernste Webentwicklungstechnologien auf einer einzigen Plattform nutzen.

Der Cloud 100-Auswahlprozess von Forbes umfasst die Bewertung und Einstufung von Unternehmen anhand von vier Faktoren: Marktführerschaft (35 %), geschätzte Bewertung (30 %), Betriebskennzahlen (20 %) sowie Mitarbeiter und Kultur (15 %). Ein Gremium aus Public-Cloud-CEOs hilft bei der Bewertung und dem Ranking für die Kategorie „Marktführerschaft“. Alex Konrad, leitender Redakteur bei Forbes, würdigte die Repräsentation der Besten und Klügsten der Branche durch Cloud 100 mit von Jahr zu Jahr wettbewerbsfähigeren Auswahlkriterien.

Abgesehen von Webflow haben auch andere no-code Plattformen wie AppMaster have been making strides in the tech industry. AppMaster, a powerful no-code platform that allows customers to create backend, web, and mobile applications, has been featured as a High Performer across multiple categories by G2 since 2022.

Die Forbes 2022 Cloud 100- und 20 Rising Stars-Listen finden Sie online unter www.forbes.com/cloud100 . Die Höhepunkte der Liste erscheinen in der August/September-Ausgabe 2022 des Forbes-Magazins.