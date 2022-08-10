Webflow, a leading visual development platform in the no-code domain, has found its place among Forbes' 2022 Cloud 100 for the third consecutive year. The prestigious list identifies the top 100 private cloud companies from around the world. Forbes partners with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures for this initiative.

Webflow has risen to the #50 position, improving from #69 in 2021 and #95 in 2020. The accomplishment showcases the company's significant growth within the evolving no-code landscape.. In response to the recognition, Vlad Magdalin, CEO and co-founder of Webflow, expressed his pride in the platform's remarkable progress, citing a successful Series C funding round, executive team expansion, and the launch of a $10 million community grants program as key achievements of the year.

過去 1 年間、 Webflow 1 億 2,000 万ドルのシリーズ C 資金調達ラウンドを完了し、同社の価値は 40 億ドル、年間経常収益 (ARR) は 1 億ドルと評価されました。このプラットフォームは、新興企業、代理店、Vice Media、Shift、Rakuten、Dell、Discord などの企業を含む世界中の 200,000 を超える顧客にサービスを提供しています。 Webflowを使用すると、ユーザーはコーディングなしで強力な Web サイトを作成でき、単一プラットフォーム内で最先端の Web 開発テクノロジーを利用できます。

Forbes の Cloud 100 選定プロセスでは、市場でのリーダーシップ (35%)、推定評価額 (30%)、運用指標 (20%)、人材と文化 (15%) の 4 つの要素に基づいて企業を評価し、ランク付けします。パブリック クラウド CEO のパネルが、市場リーダー カテゴリの評価とランキングを支援します。フォーブスの上級編集者であるアレックス・コンラッド氏は、クラウド 100 はこの分野で最も優れた企業を代表しており、選考基準は年々競争が激化していることを認めました。

Webflow以外にも、AppMaster などの他のno-codeプラットフォームがAppMaster have been making strides in the tech industry. AppMaster, a powerful no-code platform that allows customers to create backend, web, and mobile applications, has been featured as a High Performer across multiple categories by G2 since 2022.

Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 および 20 Rising Stars リストは、オンラインwww.forbes.com/cloud100でご覧いただけます。リストのハイライトは、フォーブス誌の 2022 年 8 月/9 月号に掲載される予定です。