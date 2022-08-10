Webflow, a leading visual development platform in the no-code domain, has found its place among Forbes' 2022 Cloud 100 for the third consecutive year. The prestigious list identifies the top 100 private cloud companies from around the world. Forbes partners with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures for this initiative.

Webflow has risen to the #50 position, improving from #69 in 2021 and #95 in 2020. The accomplishment showcases the company's significant growth within the evolving no-code landscape.. In response to the recognition, Vlad Magdalin, CEO and co-founder of Webflow, expressed his pride in the platform's remarkable progress, citing a successful Series C funding round, executive team expansion, and the launch of a $10 million community grants program as key achievements of the year.

Selama setahun terakhir, Webflow menutup putaran pendanaan Seri C senilai $120 juta yang menghargai perusahaan sebesar $4 miliar, dengan $100 juta dalam pendapatan berulang tahunan (ARR). Platform ini melayani lebih dari 200.000 pelanggan di seluruh dunia, termasuk perusahaan rintisan, agensi, dan perusahaan seperti Vice Media, Shift, Rakuten, Dell, dan Discord. Webflow memungkinkan pengguna untuk membuat situs web yang kuat tanpa pengkodean, memanfaatkan teknologi pengembangan web mutakhir dalam satu platform.

Proses seleksi Forbes Cloud 100 melibatkan evaluasi dan pemeringkatan perusahaan berdasarkan empat faktor: kepemimpinan pasar (35%), perkiraan penilaian (30%), metrik operasi (20%), serta orang dan budaya (15%). Panel CEO cloud publik membantu dalam evaluasi dan pemeringkatan untuk kategori kepemimpinan pasar. Alex Konrad, editor senior di Forbes, mengakui Cloud 100 mewakili yang terbaik dan terpandai di sektornya, dengan kriteria seleksi yang semakin kompetitif setiap tahunnya.

Selain Webflow, platform no-code lainnya seperti AppMaster have been making strides in the tech industry. AppMaster, a powerful no-code platform that allows customers to create backend, web, and mobile applications, has been featured as a High Performer across multiple categories by G2 since 2022.

Daftar Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 dan 20 Rising Stars dapat ditemukan secara online di www.forbes.com/cloud100 . Sorotan dari daftar tersebut akan muncul di majalah Forbes edisi Agustus/September 2022.