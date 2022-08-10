Webflow, a leading visual development platform in the no-code domain, has found its place among Forbes' 2022 Cloud 100 for the third consecutive year. The prestigious list identifies the top 100 private cloud companies from around the world. Forbes partners with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures for this initiative.

This year, Webflow has risen to the #50 position, improving from #69 in 2021 and #95 in 2020. The accomplishment showcases the company's significant growth within the evolving no-code landscape.. In response to the recognition, Vlad Magdalin, CEO and co-founder of Webflow, expressed his pride in the platform's remarkable progress, citing a successful Series C funding round, executive team expansion, and the launch of a $10 million community grants program as key achievements of the year.

Over the past year, Webflow closed a $120 million Series C funding round that valued the company at $4 billion, with $100M in annual recurring revenue (ARR). The platform serves more than 200,000 customers worldwide, including startups, agencies, and enterprises such as Vice Media, Shift, Rakuten, Dell, and Discord. Webflow enables users to create powerful websites without coding, utilizing cutting-edge web development technologies within a single platform.

Forbes' Cloud 100 selection process involves evaluating and ranking companies based on four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people and culture (15%). A panel of public cloud CEOs assists in the evaluation and ranking for the market leadership category. Alex Konrad, a senior editor at Forbes, acknowledged the Cloud 100's representation of the best and brightest in the sector, with increasingly competitive selection criteria each year.

Aside from Webflow, other no-code platforms such as AppMaster have been making strides in the tech industry. AppMaster, a powerful no-code platform that allows customers to create backend, web, and mobile applications, has been featured as a High Performer across multiple categories by G2 since 2022.

The Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists can be found online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list will appear in the August/September 2022 issue of Forbes magazine.