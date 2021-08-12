著名的no-code关系数据库背后的公司Airtable宣布收购早期数据可视化初创公司Bayes 。此举旨在提升Airtable平台上的数据可视化能力。尽管交易条款没有披露，但此次收购标志着 Airtable 首次涉足并购领域。

Airtable and Bayes emphasize their no-code approach in simplifying tasks that previously needed engineering skills. Airtable CEO Howie Liu shared that this acquisition was sparked by the synergies between Airtable's no-code philosophy and Bayes' user-friendly approach to data visualization. Liu added that he had not been considering acquisitions but saw tremendous potential in the Bayes team and product.

根据协议，所有四名 Bayes 员工都将加入Airtable ，并计划在未来几个月停止 Bayes 产品并将其功能集成到Airtable平台中。 Bayes 联合创始人 Will Strimling 表示，自 Bayes 于 2019 年成立以来，两家公司一直保持密切合作， Airtable是他们创业的重要灵感来源。 Strimling 认为，此次收购将导致创建一个增强的Airtable ，具有改进的洞察力、可视化和报告功能，用于管理工作流程。

虽然Airtable目前在其产品中提供基本的数据可视化选项，但与贝叶斯的集成有望将这些功能提升到一个新的水平。合并将使客户能够设计更高级的图表和报告，并促进在 Airtable 产品之上创建自定义界面。刘强调了这些功能的潜力，作为对 Airtable 数据可视化产品的重大升级。

刘还指出， Airtable现在的规模足以启动收购，拥有 500 名员工和强大的管理团队来监督他们。 Airtable成立于 2013 年，迄今已筹集了超过 6 亿美元，最近的 2.7 亿美元 E 系列估值为 57.7 亿美元。鉴于这种财务状况， Airtable可能会探索更多的收购，以进一步加强其平台，并保持其在竞争日益appmaster .io/blog/full-guide-on-no-code-low-code-app-development-for-2022> no-code app development space的工具的地位appmaster .io/blog/full-guide-on-no-code-low-code-app-development-for-2022> no-code app development space 。

随着no-code平台的不断发展和日益突出，对复杂数据可视化工具（如appmaster .io> AppMaster.io提供的工具）的需求可能会上升。 Airtable和 Bayes 合作带来的增强功能可以促进no-code工具生态系统的繁荣发展，并激励其他科技公司在该领域进行战略收购。