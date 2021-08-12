Airtable, the company behind the well-known no-code relational database, has announced the acquisition of Bayes, an early-stage data visualization startup. This move aims to improve data visualization capabilities on the Airtable platform. Though the terms of the deal were not disclosed, this acquisition marks Airtable's first foray into mergers and acquisitions.

Both Airtable and Bayes emphasize their no-code approach in simplifying tasks that previously needed engineering skills. Airtable CEO Howie Liu shared that this acquisition was sparked by the synergies between Airtable's no-code philosophy and Bayes' user-friendly approach to data visualization. Liu added that he had not been considering acquisitions but saw tremendous potential in the Bayes team and product.

Under the deal, all four Bayes employees will join Airtable, with plans to discontinue the Bayes product and integrate its features into the Airtable platform in the coming months. Bayes co-founder Will Strimling stated that the two companies have been closely aligned since Bayes' inception in 2019, with Airtable being a significant inspiration for their startup. Strimling believes the acquisition will lead to the creation of an enhanced Airtable, featuring improved insights, visualizations, and reporting capabilities for managing workflows.

While Airtable currently offers basic data visualization options in its product, the integration with Bayes is expected to elevate these features to a new level. The merger will enable customers to design more advanced graphs and reports, as well as facilitate the creation of custom interfaces on top of Airtable's product. Liu highlighted the potential of such features as a significant upgrade to Airtable's data visualization offerings.

Liu also noted that Airtable is now at a scale where initiating acquisitions makes sense, with 500 employees onboard and a strong executive team to oversee them. Founded in 2013, Airtable has raised over $600 million to date, with a recent $270 million Series E valuing the company at $5.77 billion. Given this financial position, Airtable may explore additional acquisitions to further bolster its platform and maintain its status as an indispensable tool in the increasingly competitive no-code app development space.

As no-code platforms continue to evolve and gain prominence, the demand for sophisticated data visualization tools like those provided by AppMaster.io is likely to rise. The enhanced capabilities resulting from the Airtable and Bayes collaboration can contribute to a thriving ecosystem of no-code tools and serve as an inspiration for other tech companies to pursue strategic acquisitions in this area.