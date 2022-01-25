Pre-pandemic forecasts predict that mobile app development will generate $935 billion in revenue by 2023. The pandemic is accelerating this process and increasing the bottom line. People tend to transfer all their affairs (from work to household tasks) literally into their pockets when the most important things are at hand and available at any time. Also, the Internet, 5G technology is rapidly developing, and data transfer speed is growing. The world is increasingly moving online.

It creates a field of opportunity and challenge for mobile and web application development. What is the best way to start your business in development? What are applications profitable and beneficial for a startup? And what applications are more accessible for a beginner to create? What are some ideas for excellent applications for beginners? Read on to stay up to date with the latest trends in app development.

In this article, we have collected the best mobile app and web app ideas for your startup. For convenience, we have divided all applications into 5 blocks according to their key topic: routine, work, communication, health, hobbies. Each block highlights the most promising options for app development in 2022.

ROUTINE

Since 2020, humanity has been spending much more time at home. Therefore, home life, daily routines, and tasks have attracted much attention and need optimization in the same way work processes previously required it. Here are ten examples of mobile and web apps you can launch as a startup in your region in 2022 and succeed.

Application for ordering and delivering food / household goods from nearby stores.

When you work from home, sometimes you don’t feel like going out at all, for example, if a light bulb has burned out or milk has run out. Household chemicals, food, and other little things end at the most inopportune moment. Moreover, you do not want to do shopping after a long working day.

Not every favorite shop in the neighborhood has a website and home delivery. Even if there is, it is very inconvenient to go to each site separately. Also, not all areas promptly update availability. People want to buy everything in one place immediately and, preferably, with discounts. As a startup and a developer of practical applications, this is where you can help.

An application for ordering food and household goods from nearby stores is a large-scale and noteworthy idea for each city district. At the beginning of the shift, sellers enter new deliveries of goods and their quantity into the database; the database of goods in stock is updated in real-time with each purchase or reservation. Also, the promotions that an employee of the marketing department contributes while working from home, for example, in another country, are dynamically updated.

The store application is synchronized with the application for couriers who live and work in the same area. And they, in turn, are synchronized with the application for the client. The buyer installs the application, logs in, and sees all the favorites in stock.

If you connect more markets, vegetable, and fruit warehouses to this system, and teach sellers and warehouse workers to enter into the mobile application how many kilograms of what products they have in stock, make discounts for residents to purchase in their area, then hundreds of people each will use your application. You will become a district food delivery monopolist.

Cooking Apps, Food Apps

Allows you to surf the Internet, find, save to your library and categorize your favorite recipes. Make changes to them and edit and share them in social networks and instant messengers with relatives and friends. Search for recipes in your library or on the Internet using filters such as time per dish, ingredients, calories, and so on. Excellent addition to this application would be selecting a recipe from products available at home. For example, a user enters the products available at his home into the application. The application determines the most suitable formula from the saved recipe database or simply from the TOP search engine results for keywords. Such an application will solve the problem of what to cook once and for all.

An application for reserving time in a beauty salon or calling a master at home.

The beauty salon app is another unique idea that offers users an easy way to change their makeup and allows salons to streamline their process by only going online with the enterprise. The beauty app automates almost all beauty salon operations for executives and provides superior customer service. So, if you also create a beauty salon app for your business, you are guaranteed to get ahead of your competitors.

Barter Exchange Apps

People are buying more and more things. But not all items are needed. It is a pity to throw them away. It is not always possible to sell them profitably. Therefore, many are returning to the traditional exchange system. Applications for barter within the same city or country are becoming more and more popular. Those who provide users with a convenient functionality for searching for things and posting offers, a system of tags and saving to favorites, direct chats with other users while keeping personal data safe are especially benefiting. It is an excellent idea for an app on your list of apps for subsequent development.

Recycle Apps

It is an even more relevant topic and a forced trend in the modern world. Garbage is consuming our planet. But not every resident of the metropolis knows how to sort correctly and where to put the accumulated junk. A convenient mobile application in your pocket with clear visual hints for sorting garbage, a navigation map to the nearest waste collection and recycling points in your city, up-to-date information about their working hours will increase citizens' awareness of environmental issues tenfold. For example, you can add several unique functions to such an application: reading special marks and signs on packages with a smartphone camera and instantly uploading information and the type of garbage whether it is recyclable, incinerated; online synchronization with all points of delivery and processing of various types of garbage to update information about their prices, opening hours, workload, and so on; a library of short educational videos on waste sorting, understandable for the whole family; service of ordering a composting station and convenient containers for collecting and temporary storage of various types of garbage at home. You can come up with many valuable features in this area for a mobile application for recycling; you need to conduct a few interviews with those already trying to do this and find out several difficulties and problems they face every day. Such applications are profitable and make the world a better place.

Budget Planner

Budget planning apps are still popular today. Such applications allow you to track income and expenses for the month for different categories, set limits on specific types of costs, plan savings, and so on. It is incredibly convenient when budget planners are synchronized with all user bank accounts or mobile banking, and load bank card entries directly into the application. The distribution of write-offs by categories in the application occurs in automatic or semi-automatic modes. Applications for planning a family budget help you save 15-30% of the money in the first months of use and put off an airbag. It is due to the convenient visual display of expenses in graphs and charts.



Smart Home Apps

The house of a modern person is getting smarter every day, especially for new buildings. At the same time, a person has less and less time to deal with his life and less and less energy he wants to spend on it. Smart home systems and mobile applications create household magic: in the evening after a working day, the curtains move by themselves, a short voice command or gesture turns on pleasant music, an alarm system guards property, drip watering of flowerpots and even filling drinking bowls for pets is activated. All this is possible and very convenient in one application, always at hand, on a mobile phone.

Cost Comparison Apps

How to find and buy anything cheaper without spending much time surfing the Internet? This task is helped by an aggregator application for quickly searching and purchasing any item on the Internet. Filters allow you to categorize offers by cost, promotions, delivery times, and so on.

Dog Walk Apps

Many people want to keep a pet or even several, but not everyone has the time to care for them. Walking dogs is essential on a schedule that can be very difficult for pet owners to keep. The dog walking app with the selection of candidates by residence is the perfect way out of this situation. Each candidate can have their profile, a brief description of the experience, an indication of the cost and residence, the ability to switch between “busy” and “active job search” modes, search and see the latest open requests for walking. The application user turns on the geolocation on the phone, enters the walking hours, and receives a list of free candidates. He can find himself a permanent walker, as well as a new one each time. The app can also make payments for secure withdrawals and reserve funds.

Car Rental Apps

Airbnb for cars. Maintaining your car is not profitable both from the point of view of saving a personal or family budget and from the point of view of the ecology of our planet. There are enough cars on the planet. We need to learn how to share them. A car rental app for a day, half a day, or a few days is the perfect choice for a developer. It can be either a fully paid rental or car sharing with payment only for fuel. The most important thing that the developer of such an application has to work on is the ease of use.

HEALTH

The pandemic has returned the focus of humanity to health. Now, most people on the planet are thinking about their condition, well-being, and health. The medical field is rapidly developing and reforming. It is the perfect time to launch health and professional medicine apps.

Period Tracking Apps

Everyone knows that menstruation is not easy. Even if your cycle is regular, it probably comes with many fun things like mood swings, acne, soreness, and other worrisome symptoms. Understanding your cycle as much as possible becomes critical if you are dealing with reproductive problems such as endometriosis, fibroids, or polycystic ovary syndrome. And, of course, if you're trying to get pregnant or trying to avoid pregnancy, knowing information like when you ovulate can help. A period app makes life a lot easier. The more functions it has and the more straightforward, at the same time, the interface, the better.

Pregnancy Tracking Apps

When you're expecting a baby, nine months can feel like a lifetime. Apps that help you track and monitor your baby's development (as well as body changes) will help you feel much more confident, take away unnecessary fears, and make you feel more connected to your baby.

Virtual Health Apps

Another idea not to be missed is the health app. There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought significant changes to healthcare delivery. It has become so popular that healthcare spending has shifted to virtual healthcare at a considerable margin. The patient can meet with an external medical consultant in their city or region instead of traveling to another city or region. It also makes it easy for patients to find a professional second opinion online. So this is an excellent idea for an app.

Mental Health Apps

Humans are the most restless creatures on the planet — apps for meditation, self-regulation, and calming help overcome anxiety. Although there are already successful business applications in this genre, such as Headspace, Calm, Youper, you still have many opportunities and a large audience to capture the market. Your application can lead the healthcare industry to develop new innovative mental health software ideas on the Internet.



Virtual Nutritionist

The user enters his initial parameters and those he wants to receive as an output — the application forms his unique and individual diet. Meals are scheduled, built into the calendar, recipes from the Internet are connected, and each dish indicates the number of calories, proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. The user can update his data in the process of losing weight. Making losing weight or following a special diet easy, convenient, and interactive is an excellent task for a mobile application.

App with Doctors Database for Quick Medical Consultations

The first consultation from a doctor is always at hand, without queues, trips, traffic jams, waiting — just a chat on your mobile phone. You can send photos, videos, documents, connect voice and video communication, and, of course, choose the most suitable doctor from those available at the moment. All this became especially relevant during the pandemic, but it was appropriate and needed for a very long time. A broad base of doctors of all directions and ease of use can quickly bring your application to the TOP of stores.

Social Network for Doctors and Medical Staff

Doctors and medical staff need to share experience, knowledge, receive advice and be in a development environment. A new social network for medical professionals only is an original and modern application project that modern medicine needs.

AI Personal Trainer App

These applications use artificial intelligence to create individual training programs for each user. Simply put, every time the user trains, the app optimizes reps and weights for each activity, promoting effective muscle growth. The algorithms of such software are trained on millions of exercises. Such an application contains one of the world's largest exercises databases and, in the long run, can surpass any personal trainer.



Emergency Alert App

If you are passionate about using technology, this app is for you. Security has become a problem all over the world. Crime has risen and is at an all-time high. Fires are also occurring more frequently than before. Such an application will alert people near an emergency with a warning button. In this way, people can either save themselves or help stranded people, depending on the type of emergency, or even contact rescue services.

Quality Monitoring App for Vegetables and Fruits

Do you prefer to eat fresh vegetables and fruits? But are they fresh on the shelves in our stores? Vegetables and fruits can be spoiled, poisoned by nitrates and pesticides, and only look fresh from the outside. Healthy eating just got easier with apps that can check the freshness and quality of fruits and vegetables. No external hardware is required; just a smartphone camera is enough.

WORK

Since 2020, humanity is spending much more time at home. Therefore, the work of many people has moved to the home, many work processes have been significantly transformed. Here are ten examples of mobile apps for work optimization and professional learning that you can launch as a startup in 2022.

Self-learning apps and platforms

Self-learning has become a vital necessity for a dozen years. Educational applications and platforms that optimize the learning process and provide access to the highest quality information will remain in trend for many years. The gamification of learning in applications makes them even more attractive to users. What to teach — the choice is yours: it can be either a whole area or several areas of knowledge, or very narrow specializations. In any case, most people on the planet today need quality mobile online learning.

Virtual-Study Group Apps

Students can meet in a common forum and study for exams with other students studying the same subject. The application can provide them with learning materials, tools, the opportunity to discuss the issue and get help, guidance, etc.

Jobs-Searching Platforms

Finding a remote job for many people in 2020-21 has become vital. It is very convenient when job search platforms and applications contain many offers and are highly specialized in areas of activity. You can create a job search platform for marketing professionals, developers, designers, or economists. Filters, entering parameters, high-quality filling in the description fields of each vacancy, the correct status of its relevance, a quick feedback form in a few clicks, direct chat with a recruiter — this is what should work well in your application.

Blockchain-based Apps

Blockchain applications go far beyond cryptocurrency and bitcoin. With its ability to maintain a high level of transparency and fairness and save businesses time and money, technology impacts everything from contract enforcement to government efficiency. It gives you a vast choice of which blockchain application to create.

Business Card Apps

Do you have stacks of business cards you want to scan? Need an app to manage all your company's contacts? Do you want to create personalized cards as a marketing and sales tool? Modern business card scanning applications offer more than just scanning. They can help you become more productive, organized, and always ready to share contact information wherever you are, by simply tapping two phones together or scanning a QR code, for example.

Quiz Apps

Testing is a necessary process of learning, diagnostics, and research. There is nothing more convenient than just sending a link to the test to all respondents and receiving answers by mail or in a convenient form of general statistics, graphs and charts inside the application. The concept of such an application can be different, according to your choice and for your tasks.

Virtual Classrooms Apps

Applications that allow many users to study simultaneously, communicate, hear and see each other, show the teacher's screen and, of course, replace the background when the camera is on if the apartment is not cleaned. Virtual classrooms have become an integral part of our lives since 2020, and there is no limit to perfection in such applications.

Investment Apps

People love to trade stocks and invest. So investment app development is a concept that can automatically make investment decisions based on market data and valuation and invest on your behalf. Users will choose how much they want to borrow in the portfolio and how much they want to borrow. Collections of the best investment decisions or customized tips are also excellent for investment applications.

Share Files Apps

Transfer all types of files without internet and loss of quality. High-speed cross-platform data transfer, cloud storage. Optimized transfer of heavy files without limits: apps, games, photos, movies, videos, etc. Statistics of your files in one place, in one app. Data privacy and security protection. These are critical features for a powerful file-sharing app that you can start building right now.



Border Laws Apps

A single, real-time updated base of all rules for entering any country in the world is a modern necessity that has become especially acute during a pandemic. The openness and closedness of countries, the rules of entry and stay in the country, the necessary documents, and passes are now changing almost every week. Such an application can take off in the TOP in a matter of days.

COMMUNICATION

Communication has moved online. Social networks, voice, and video communication, instant messengers are something without which we cannot imagine our life. Every new day brings us new challenges in communication, so creating a communication app that solves them is the perfect choice for a startup. We have collected ten mobile and web communication applications ideas relevant to launch in 2022.

Voice-Oriented Translation Apps

We all have faced specific problems in translating or communicating in foreign languages. What if you create a translation app that allows you to speak a phrase into your smartphone in your native language and give it back in the voice of the announcer in the language of your interlocutor? Communication without borders. The better such an app works, the more extensive the database of words and phrases it contains, the more popular it becomes.

Human-Library Apps

We all need motivation, inspiration, and processing not only our own but also someone else's experience. Also, we want to share our experiences. Platforms and applications that collect real cases and stories of people of different professions, social statuses, and so on by topic are a fresh trend in app development that you can use today.

AI-Based Picture Translation App

As the travel and tourism industry grows, there is a wide range of AI-based translation applications that can be used as a convenient tool for tourists in a new country. These applications allow you to translate text from images, bulletin boards, scoreboards, real-world objects, and files into any preferred language.

Anti-fake Apps With Automated Algorithms

News and information surround us and affect our condition. It is essential to create applications against spam and “smart” applications that can distinguish reliable information from fake. It is possible by analyzing the reputation of the information source, other authoritative sources, and user reviews. Working on such applications is a complex and exciting process. Still, it cannot bring results since it is acutely relevant.

Automated Social Media Apps

From 2014 to 2021, social networks and instant messengers remain the most downloaded apps from stores. There are both mastodons and new, rapidly developing social networks. A person can have several accounts in one social network (personal, for a business project, hidden) and be registered in 5-6 social networks simultaneously. That's a massive load of message flow and feed updates. An application that unifies all updates from different social networks and instant messengers is the TOP dream of a modern Internet user. And if it is also possible to make a post or story and then respond to comments simultaneously in all your social networks, this is, in general, the ultimate dream.

Notifications From Police Department App

As we mentioned above, crime in big cities is on the rise. An application for quick communication with the police and getting the latest news on your area of town, where you find yourself late in the evening, can save lives, property, and health. Excellent addition will be a detailed map of the city's most dangerous areas and updates of incidents in real-time. As, for example, we are used to seeing on Google Traffic.

Fraud Detection Apps

It is an advanced anti-spam. Do scammers call you, write to your mail and try in every possible way to involve you in dangerous frauds, or take your time? Such an application with administrator rights on your phone will protect you from unknown calls, suspicious, blocked numbers attempting to get your bank card details, and spamming to messengers and mail. It is an essential need for everyone.

Donation Apps

There are convenient applications and platforms for quick financial support of any person — a creator, a scientist, or your classmate who finds himself in a difficult situation or is just gathering money for a dream. We are close and can help our loved ones or just people we like. In turn, someone will help us. Donation apps can become an entire reputation platform on which users will spend their whole lives. It only depends on the depth of your idea of a mobile or web application.

Charity Apps

It is a similar concept, only for the mass solution of severe and global problems. Typically, such applications are developed for significant funds and organizations. Still, there can also be more local solutions: for example, an application to help single pensioners in your area of ​​the city, and so on.

Interest-Based Community Apps

Applications for building a community of interest are endless ideas and opportunities for development. When you can easily find and download an application for florists or science fiction readers in the store, it saves time finding an interlocutor, adviser, and a person with whom you can go to a thematic event in your city. Such platforms can also become TOP apps if they are updated in time and develop their functionality and design.

Pet Dating Apps

Tinder for pets? It may seem strange and ridiculous to someone, but partners are what everyone needs, both people and animals. When you have an unneutered pet, it is your responsibility to find a healthy mate. Pet dating apps are designed to do just that.

Find a Life Partner Apps

If it is difficult to find a partner for pets for several meetings, what can we say about people and finding a partner for life or many years? Loneliness is one of the TOP problems of our time. According to statistics, single people live less. They are more likely to suffer from chronic diseases, especially cardiovascular system diseases. Loneliness reduces the level of happiness and a sense of fullness of life. Any high-quality and convenient application for finding a serious relationship is a good choice for a startup. Tinder and its mechanics are already there, but what about people who are looking for a not one-time meeting? You can help them by thinking through the mechanics of the application for finding a permanent partner.

HOBBIES

Agree that it is extraordinary not to have a hobby in 2022 when many activities are available. At a minimum, watching TV shows, movies, or anti-stress coloring can become your hobby. Applications that work for our hobbies will always be popular. The main thing is to create a convenient interface and functionality. We have collected ten examples of mobile and web applications for developing your passions that you can create and launch in 2022 for you.

Music Streaming Apps

Music streaming apps for your music or the music you like and listen to now, the radio of yourself is a childhood dream of many people. Music occupies an increasing place in the life of a modern person since you can listen to it while doing other things. Creating an application for music streaming, music broadcasting with a convenient and beautiful interface is always a good idea for a startup.

Photo and Video Editors

People actively use social networks, which means they actively post their photos and videos. Photo and video editor apps are more relevant than ever. A handy editor in your pocket with exciting features and beautiful ready-made filters and templates is the perfect choice for your startup. Today, any grandfather should be able to use a photo editor. Every homemaker should edit a video, at least for stories. Make the application simple, convenient, and functional at the same time to succeed.

Celebrity Identifier Apps

Met a man on the street who was seen somewhere but can't remember where? Try uploading this person's photo to the app, and if they're famous, you'll get an instant answer as to who they are. It is a very original idea for an application that is implemented through face recognition technology and an extensive AI database. Celebrities can be recognized both on advertising billboards and on movie posters. Just point to the camera and get information about who is looking at you from the photo.

Travel Buddy App

Finding a travel companion or a nice person with whom you want to spend a trip, part of it, or visit the sights together is an excellent choice for the application theme in 2022. After the pandemic and with the advent of vaccination, people will start traveling more, and resume their movements around the planet, including tourism. Therefore, applications for finding the perfect travel companion will again be in trend, especially those that match people by location and interests.





Buddy for Event App

A similar application, but for finding a partner to attend a specific event in your area: a movie, an exhibition, a dance party, a concert, a lecture, or a seminar. This application solves the problem of "no one to go with" and therefore doesn't go at all. Also, in the long run, it will help people build closer bonds and find new friends, maybe even solve someone's problem of loneliness. It is a great app idea. There are paid "buddies of interest" when you pay for a company to attend an event. It is another branch of developing the same application idea.

Split Bill Apps

It is a beneficial application for dividing the bill if you sit in a cafe or restaurant with a large group. It is a reasonably necessary but straightforward idea for a mobile application. It should be as convenient as possible, simple, always at hand, and contain different types of payments.

Game Apps

Games will never go out of people's lives. During and after the pandemic, the gaming industry has grown exponentially. They have become an ideal form of home entertainment and even a type of communication in some individual kinds of games. Suppose you have an exciting idea for a game and game mechanics that you would like to play yourself. Be sure to take a chance and create a game application. Most likely, you won't mess.

DIY Apps

Apps and platforms that provide tutorials in various formats to create something by hand, from knitting and dyeing yarn to assembling a computer. Such applications and platforms and educational ones have taken a new breath and leaped during and after the pandemic. It's never too late to carve out a niche by releasing an app with excellent "how to do things" tutorials.

Book Review and Book Summary Apps

Books and reading calm the mind, give us new knowledge and concentration skills, but students or employees do not always have time to read the entire required volume of books in a short time, so applications that contain a brief retelling and reviews of books are very useful in modern society. They solve two problems at once: “what to read'' and “to read a book by the deadline.” They are precious for readers of nonfiction.

Event Management App

An extended calendar of events that itself reminds you where to go, how to dress, what the program and timing will be, how late you can be or critically arrive on time, also loads links to photos and videos that are sent to you after the event and forms them into a gallery. Also, such an application can offer you leisure options in your city according to your entered interests and add an event to your calendar on your phone or another device in one click.

Conclusion

The global pandemic has accelerated the need for new approaches in the lives of every person on the planet who uses modern technology and the Internet. Mobile apps in your pocket are becoming more and more necessary. You can build all the ideas for applications proposed in the article today with our pro-level no-code platform, AppMaster.io.