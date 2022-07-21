Grow with AppMaster.
Empowering the app development with no-code using AI

AppMaster.io provides a no-code platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact production-ready server, web and native mobile business applications with code generation.

MOM Growth 41 %
Active Users 28 k
Apps Built 64 k
Hyperfast Grow

No-code market is rapidly growing ~26% per year

By 2024, 75% of new business applications of large enterprises will be using at least four low-code and nо-code development tools for both IT application development and citizen development initiatives (according to Gartner).

Application Development Market $211.7B CAGR 25.54% (2021)
NO-CODE Market $13.8B CAGR 26.1% (2021)

AppMaster MoM growth rate for Q4 2021

+49,66%
international community

Users from 6 continents

We designed a really professional no-code tool that can help startups, agencies, SMBS, and enterprises solve all their product needs with the power of no-code.

90,73% of users from free channels
Why spend your time?

6 reasons to invest in AppMaster

Clear and compelling strategy.

Highly scalable platform and predictable financial.

Attractive no-code industry growth.

The successful AppMaster culture.

Experienced management team.

Superior growth outlook.

