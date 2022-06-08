Recruiters and job seekers have long used traditional methods of advertising vacancies and searching for employment. In the past, job searches relied heavily on referrals, job fairs, newspaper ads, flyers, cold calls, and posts on physical job boards. The modern-day job hunt has been replaced by more efficient steps in finding employment for job applicants. An online job board is a popular job search tool used by applicants and recruiters. An online job board is a website where applicants can post their resumes, while recruiters can post available vacancies.

Employees

An online job board could be a virtual meeting between potential employees and employers! These job boards are set up on websites with an extensive database of available online job listings and vacancies. Eager job seekers regularly search the websites of these virtual job boards for vacancies and job listings. Potential job applicants scroll through hundreds of online job listings they try to find the perfect job fit. The recent focus on 'work-life' balance has become even more critical because of the drastic changes caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.





During the worldwide lockdowns, there was a sharp increase in employees working from home. The new freedoms of remote working gave employees an opportunity to re-evaluate their working arrangements. Many opted to set different priorities by resigning from their current jobs and seeking greener career pastures. This modern-day career revolution, or 'great resignation,' has led to a noticeable increase in job seekers' use of online job boards. The job listings on these websites have become a key tool for potential applicants seeking to change their career paths.

Employers

Online job boards have also become an important hiring resource for employers because these job search websites have made the hiring process easier. Recruiters can simultaneously advertise job board vacancies to scores of qualified job applicants. With hundreds of potential job applicants at their virtual fingertips, firms have a ready set of potential employees to choose from.

Online job listings posted on job search websites simplify hiring by attracting suitable candidates to recruiters. These online job boards boast an extensive database of resumes and candidate profiles. Job search websites also reduce the onboarding time because businesses have less downtime between vacant positions and filling them with competent staff. Online job boards help organizations take steps to operate efficiently and find the best job fit. Online job boards help businesses create online job listings that efficiently match the right job applicants with suitable vacancies.

How Do Job Search Websites Make Money?

Membership Subscriptions:

Although most basic online job board websites are free to job seekers, many offer premium access to top-tier job listings. Potential job board applicants pay a fee to be featured on the job boards online. This helps them to be more easily discovered by online recruiters. Job board memberships may attract a weekly, monthly, or yearly membership subscription fee to receive exclusive job listings from preferred recruiters.

Job Listing Fees:

Organizations and recruiting agencies to pay a set fee for advertising job listings for vacancies on online job search websites. They may also pay a premium rate to access the best-qualified set of job board applicants.

Affiliate Links:

Online job boards earn by embedding affiliate links throughout the WordPress website content. Affiliate links to digital courses and services on WordPress sites include links to job coaching and resume builder courses or apps. These links generate income each time they are clicked and purchased by site visitors.

Google AdSense Advertising:

The pay-per-click model is a good monetization option for online job boards, especially since they attract high traffic from job applicants. Embed the Google AdSense code on the website to have ads hosted on the site earn revenue each time they are clicked. Each time a job applicant visits the online job board and clicks on an ad, it generates income for the website.

Banner Ads:

Recruiters will pay top dollar to be able to advertise to job applicants on the most visible areas of online job board websites. Banner ads on online job boards are premium because these are most visible to website visitors. WordPress websites that create online job posts with these ads can generate a lot of income. The more traffic the job search board website generates, the more good this type of monetizing can be.

How Do You Set Up a Job Search Website?

Niche Down:

Determine what type of website is in demand before you start to create online job boards. You may opt to create an online job board that is location-based, career-specific, or based on general qualifications. The selected niche determines how you create online job boards to meet the needs of your target audience. If a job listings website is well planned before you make online job boards, it will attract more job applicants and recruiters to your website.

Do Your Research:

An excellent online job board fills the needs of its target audience satisfactorily. Competitor research before you begin creating online job search websites helps you select the most optimized design features. Market research on existing websites can provide valuable insight into the deficiencies of competitors. Once identified, you can create online job boards that provide solutions your competitor may not have addressed. For example, can you make online job boards with a unique sorting filter for job listings?

Unique Value Proposition:

Effective market research will help you to present your online job board listings as a solution to potential job seekers. The job search website should be designed to create online job posts that address the pain points of your visitors satisfactorily. This will build trust from visitors who view the job listings on your website.

Show Me the Money:

Before you proceed to create online job boards, the monetization strategy will have to be properly planned. The monetization method of the website will affect the design features of the job boards and the listings. For example, if you plan to monetize with Google AdSense and affiliate links, then a WordPress design with the corresponding plugins will need to be considered.

How to set up a job search website?

Step 1

Website domains are internet real estate! Create and register a catchy domain name for your website. Your domain name should be easily recognizable, related to your job board website, and officially registered. Purchase the domain name to ensure that no organization can take away the rights to use that domain name on their website.

Step 2

Once the domain has been purchased, set up reliable website hosting and preferably have excellent customer care support services. Many organizations may not grasp the importance of dedicated hosting. Solid, reliable hosting builds a reputation for security and reliability and builds the trust of recruiters and job applicants. Good hosting ensures that there is very little chance of the website going down without warning. If an issue arises with your web hosting, a dedicated customer care team will work quickly to resolve your hosting issue.

Step 3

After setting up your web hosting, you need to select a content management system to set up your website. A popular website is WordPress or Joomla. Joomla is a favorite of web developers, while WordPress is the preferred CMS for most persons who may not have a background in website development. The WordPress platform and its plugins are very user-friendly and easily customizable, allowing for upgraded features.

Step 4

Monetize your website with plugins for security payment processing features. This will allow a secure payment gateway for recruiters and job applicants with subscription fees.

Job board features

To create an online job and search boards, the basic functionalities or minimum variable product (MVP) should include:

Accessibility:

A job board website requires a sign-up or sign-in feature as the first step for users. The potential applicant or recruiter will need to first gain accessibility to the extensive listings within the job board database. This database contains the relevant postings for job vacancies and a diverse set of candidate resumes.

Avatar:

A profile page should be created to allow both the applicants and recruiters to advertise their availability on online job boards. This profile setup will show at a glance what each recruiting organization has to offer. Online job board websites display each applicant's skills during the onboarding and hiring process.

Resume Builder:

Job seekers are directed to the resume creation tools necessary for uploading their resumes to the online job boards, usually as a plain text documents. Using the option of a file uploader, applicants may also submit their resumes in the original format and layout. This gives flexibility to the user and allows for the submission of resumes to the website as customized documents. The file uploader feature is also versatile in the event of any errors in submitting applicant data using the website resume builder.

How Do You Create a Job Link?

Setting up a job URL link in WordPress requires several steps. Administrator privilege will be needed to access and set up the plugin features for WordPress. Job links make sharing to various websites and messenger platforms, from WordPress, easier.

Navigate to WordPress' Job Manager' plugin



Select the Job Links menu on the WordPress site



Click the 'Add New' key to create a new job listing



Complete fields with relevant job listing metadata (i.e., title, location, position, etc.)



Select Job Types' to filter the fields into categories (i.e., remote work/full-time F2F, etc.)



Click 'Publish' to make the job listing live



Repeat the process to upload the other job listings to WordPress Job Board

How Much Does It Cost to Build a Job Search Website?

The cost of the development team, the complexity of the website design features, and the type of technology to be used are determined by the budget. The more complex the website design features, the more advanced the technology tool will need to be. This can come at a higher cost than a bare minimum design, such as WordPress basic plans. Building a job website board from scratch, with your own domain and hosting, will require a team of expert IT professionals.

A team of website developers usually consists of a project manager, website developer, graphic design team, and u/x quality engineers. Developing a custom job board with its own domain and web hosting will cost more than a basic WordPress template. WordPress also offers premium features, templates, and plugins on their tier of website plans. This is a useful option if you prefer to set up a pre-done template instead of outsourcing a development team.

In A Nutshell

You may opt to design your website from scratch or use pre-done WordPress templates and plugins. Whichever route you choose to take, we can help with the backend for your site! Our team of experts can help guide you in creating your job search website. We provide the necessary consultation and resources. Also, with AppMaster, you can save your budget significantly!