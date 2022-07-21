Visual Business Process Designer with advanced features

AppMaster Backend Builder offers a set of drag and drop tools to visually create mobile and web workflows as complex as you like in order to automate business processes.
Now you can automate email notifications, add and update records, restrict form fields, integrate with third-party apps, and much more with our visual workflow builder — no coding needed.
Every workflow consists of three parts — an action, an event, and a trigger. Mapping your business requirements to these components is the most important step in creating workflows. Once the mapping is done, building workflows becomes a cakewalk.
Create a job to run the business process on schedule. If you schedule your business process, you can take advantage of the following advanced scheduling capabilities: daily, monthly, set up the period, or select trigger for running a business process.
External API Requests allow you to define request templates and then trigger outgoing calls to any API from within business processes. Connect your project to any third-party service, even if no module exists for it yet in the marketplace.
You no longer have to create repeated variables in every business process: global variables can be accessed anywhere. Minimize response times by eliminating the need to access disks and improve performance via caching with an In-memory data structure.
Connect your mobile and web application and workflows to third-party platforms for unrestricted data flow. Integration with CRMs, payment gateways, external databases, APIs, etc., in a few steps.
Goroutines let us create asynchronous parallel programs that can execute some tasks far quicker than if they were written in a sequential manner. By mapping hundreds or thousands of goroutines onto a single thread we don’t have to worry about the performance of our application.
Even a small problem to control quality in data can require 500 lines of code, representing several weeks of effort. But AppMaster Business Process Editor can make it automatically. Transaction Logic is a large and important systems element - an ideal candidate for automation of your business processes.
Push notifications, social auth, email, etc — connect your workflow to hundreds of apps and services, or access your content programmatically with API.
Data Deduplication and garbage collection make efficient use of the storage space. It can in turn lower capital expenditure by reducing the overall amount of storage media required to meet storage capacity needs.
Data growth has made traditional storage types costly and hard to manage. Object storage solves the capacity problem with the limitlessly scalable architecture. It facilitates the creation of cloud file systems or storage of structured datasets or blocks.
The excellent visual interface of the AppMaster platform enables you to design complex workflows without any coding easily.