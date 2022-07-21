Grow with AppMaster.
Visual Business Process Designer with advanced features

AppMaster Backend Builder offers a set of drag and drop tools to visually create mobile and web workflows as complex as you like in order to automate business processes.

Real Backend
workflow of any complexity

Unified architecture of business processes

Now you can automate email notifications, add and update records, restrict form fields, integrate with third-party apps, and much more with our visual workflow builder — no coding needed.

PostgreSQL and project deployment to cloud service
How IT works

Build visual workflows with AppMaster

Every workflow consists of three parts — an action, an event, and a trigger. Mapping your business requirements to these components is the most important step in creating workflows. Once the mapping is done, building workflows becomes a cakewalk.

Business Process Scheduler to run on schedule with advanced features
Business Process Scheduler to run on schedule with advanced features

Create a job to run the business process on schedule. If you schedule your business process, you can take advantage of the following advanced scheduling capabilities: daily, monthly, set up the period, or select trigger for running a business process.

External API Requests Builder with full REST API support
External API Requests Builder with full REST API support

External API Requests allow you to define request templates and then trigger outgoing calls to any API from within business processes. Connect your project to any third-party service, even if no module exists for it yet in the marketplace.

Global Variables and In-memory data structures
Global Variables and In-memory data structures

You no longer have to create repeated variables in every business process: global variables can be accessed anywhere. Minimize response times by eliminating the need to access disks and improve performance via caching with an In-memory data structure.

More that 1000 of various prebuilt business process blocks

Connect your mobile and web application and workflows to third-party platforms for unrestricted data flow. Integration with CRMs, payment gateways, external databases, APIs, etc., in a few steps.

More that 1000 of various prebuilt business process blocks
More that 1000 of various prebuilt business process blocksMore that 1000 of various prebuilt business process blocksMore that 1000 of various prebuilt business process blocksMore that 1000 of various prebuilt business process blocksMore that 1000 of various prebuilt business process blocksMore that 1000 of various prebuilt business process blocks
Asynchronous execution support with multithreading and Goroutines
Asynchronous execution support with multithreading and Goroutines

Goroutines let us create asynchronous parallel programs that can execute some tasks far quicker than if they were written in a sequential manner. By mapping hundreds or thousands of goroutines onto a single thread we don’t have to worry about the performance of our application.

Transaction mode for executed business processes
Transaction mode for executed business processes

Even a small problem to control quality in data can require 500 lines of code, representing several weeks of effort. But AppMaster Business Process Editor can make it automatically. Transaction Logic is a large and important systems element - an ideal candidate for automation of your business processes.

PostgreSQL and project deployment to cloud service
Intergations
A huge blocks collection easily extensible with modules

Push notifications, social auth, email, etc — connect your workflow to hundreds of apps and services, or access your content programmatically with API.

File storage with deduplication and garbage collection
File storage with deduplication and garbage collection

Data Deduplication and garbage collection make efficient use of the storage space. It can in turn lower capital expenditure by reducing the overall amount of storage media required to meet storage capacity needs.

Object Storage providers supported with AWS S3 and OpenStack SWIFT modules
Object Storage providers supported with AWS S3 and OpenStack SWIFT modules

Data growth has made traditional storage types costly and hard to manage. Object storage solves the capacity problem with the limitlessly scalable architecture. It facilitates the creation of cloud file systems or storage of structured datasets or blocks.

What our clients solve with AppMaster

Learn how you can upgrade your bussiness to fast launch and save money with no-code AppMaster Business Process Designer.

Read Customer Stories

Get guidance with our knowledge base

Visit our knowledge base for complete guides & video walkthroughs explaining the process of making an app on the AppMaster Platform.

No-code/low-code application platforms will be responsible for more than 65% of all app dev activity by 2024.

FAQ

Learn more about AppMaster Business Process Designer and more information about how to work with our no-code platform.

The business processes editor is the main tool for creating application logic. Here, using simple visual blocks, you can create data processing schemes: from elementary to the most complex ones. It's like a LEGO: we take blocks that are small logic elements, indicate the connection between them and the execution sequence, and thus create circuits of any level of complexity.
What's Next?

Explore more features of AppMaster Platform

Read more about other powerful visual editing tools you need to create beautiful web and mobile applications without having to write a single line of code.

Mobile App Designer

Create native mobile apps with drag & drop. Personalize the app & track change in real-time.

Mobile App Designer
Database Designer

Design a database and create relationships between tables with a simple drag and drop.

Database Designer
Web App Designer

Create powerful web applications with just drag & drop in AppMaster Web App Designer.

Web App Designer

Learn more about AppMaster

it’s so easy
Start automate workflow already today

The excellent visual interface of the AppMaster platform enables you to design complex workflows without any coding easily.

