Flexible pricing plans

Pick a plan that works best for you. You can expand or upgrade your plan any time.

Full Feature List

Project
Monolith Backend
DDD MS Backend
Web Applications
1
Mobile Applications
1
Project Developers
1
Project Snapshots
Basic Modules
Business Modules
Enterprise Modules
Paid Modules
Max Installed Modules
3
Server Applications
PostgreSQL Database
MySQL/MariaDB
MS SQL Database
Oracle Database
SQLite Database
Backend Microservices (DDD)
Data Models
7
Business Processes
10
Global Variables
3
Scheduled Tasks
1
Endpoints
35
External API Request Designer
Backend Binary Files
Backend Docker Images
Backend Source Code
Web Applications
Data Models (Local-DB)
2
Generic BPs
5
Global Variables
5
Scheduled Tasks
1
SPA Mode
SSR Mode
WebApp Bundle
WebApp Source Code
Mobile Applications
Data Models (Local-DB)
2
Global Variables
5
Generic BPs
5
Scheduled Tasks
1
Push Notifications
Apple AppStore Publication
Google Play Market Publication
Mobile Export Source Code
Mobile Bundle
AppMaster Cloud
Containers
1
Container vCPU
0.1
Container RAM
128Mb
Database Rows
10K
Database Storage
100Mb
Network
1Gb
File Storage
100Mb
Custom Domain
Load Balancer
Database Export
File Storage Export
Dedicated Server
Services
Community Support
Email Support
Priority Support
24h dedicated support

Need a special offer?

We have plans especially for you. Leave a request to get more details, and we will contact you as soon as possible.

Non-profit

Churches, public charities, volunteer services, etc.

Educational

Research institutes, schools, colleges, universities, etc.

Medical

Hospitals, healthcare networks, ambulatory, etc.

Government

International organizations, governmental museums, etc.

Get the answer you need about Pricing Plans

Can I try it before paying?
Sure! You can test out AppMaster with free 14-days trial where you can experiment with 1 project. If you like it you can upgrade your plan on the Billing settings page.
Сan I cancel my account plan at any time?
Your account plan automatically renews at the end of each billing cycle, but you can stop renewing at any time, no refund is provided.
What happens if the payment is declined?
We try to process the payment 3 times during two weeks approximately. If we are not succeeding in it, your subscription will be canceled.
What kind of support does AppMaster provide?
We offer email support to accounts with a Startup Plan or higher and prioritized help for enterprise accounts. Community support is available to Personal Plan.
Can I import my applications or my source code?
Downloading source code available only for accounts with Enterprise Plan. Contact us to request Enterprise plan.
Does AppMaster have a partner program?
AppMaster has an partner program for developers. Read more about our program here. Also, each user is provided with a personal referral link.
