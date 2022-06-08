Get a Quote

Get a Quote

Enterprise Get a Quote

Project

Monolith Backend A single-tiered, self-contained application that consists of multiple components / modules.

DDD MS Backend Soon! We are working on the functionality and will release it soon. A software design approach focusing on modelling backend to match a domain.

Web Applications The number of web applications included in the plan. 1 2 3 Unlimited

Mobile Applications The number of mobile applications included in the plan. 1 1 2 Unlimited

Project Developers The number of team member you can have assigned to the project. 1 3 5 Unlimited

Project Snapshots A snapshot is a new instance of an existing project generally used for testing applications and data protection. 5 30

Basic Modules Access to basic pre-set integration modules for free at no additional cost.

Business Modules New! Already available on AppMaster.io! Access to basic and business pre-set integration modules at no additional cost.

Enterprise Modules New! Already available on AppMaster.io! Access to basic, business and enterprise pre-set integration modules at no additional cost.

Paid Modules New! Already available on AppMaster.io! Access to paid pre-set integration modules.

Max Installed Modules The number of integration modules that can be added to a project 3 5 10 Unlimited

Server Applications

PostgreSQL Database Option to create a PostgreSQL Database.

MySQL/MariaDB Soon! We are working on the functionality and will release it soon. Option to create a MySQL/MariaDB Database.

MS SQL Database Soon! We are working on the functionality and will release it soon. Option to create a MS SQL Database.

Oracle Database Soon! We are working on the functionality and will release it soon. Option to create a Oracle Database.

SQLite Database Soon! We are working on the functionality and will release it soon. Option to create a SQLite Database.

Backend Microservices (DDD) Soon! We are working on the functionality and will release it soon. The number of microservices included in the plan. 3 Unlimited

Data Models The number of Data Models (abstract models that organize elements of data and how they relate to one another) included in the plan. 7 25 75 Unlimited

Business Processes The number of business processes (abstract visual diagrams of business logic) included in the plan. 10 75 300 Unlimited

Global Variables The number of global variables included (variables declared in the global scope) in the plan. 3 10 100 Unlimited

Scheduled Tasks The number of scheduled tasks included in the plan. 1 3 20 Unlimited

Endpoints The number of automatic API Endpoints included in the plan. 35 150 500 Unlimited

External API Request Designer API Request Designer provides a graphical environment for designing and documenting APIs.

Backend Binary Files Possibility to download the Backend Binary Files

Backend Docker Images Possibility to download the Backend Docker Images

Backend Source Code Possibility to download the Backend Source Code

Web Applications

Data Models (Local-DB) The number of Data Models (abstract models that organize elements of data and how they relate to one another) included in the plan. 2 10 Unlimited

Generic BPs The number of business processes (abstract visual diagrams of business logic) included in the plan. 5 20 100 Unlimited

Global Variables The number of global variables included (variables declared in the global scope) in the plan. 5 20 200 Unlimited

Scheduled Tasks The number of scheduled tasks included in the plan. 1 25 Unlimited

SPA Mode New! Already available on AppMaster.io! A single-page application (SPA) is a web application or website that interacts with the user by dynamically rewriting the current web page.

SSR Mode Soon! We are working on the functionality and will release it soon. Server-side rendering (SSR) is an application's ability to convert HTML files on the server into a fully rendered HTML page for the client.

WebApp Bundle Possibility to download the WebApp Bundle - a combined file type with packages of the code and files needed to display a web page.

WebApp Source Code Possibility to download the WebApp Source Code.

Mobile Applications

Data Models (Local-DB) The number of Data Models (abstract models that organize elements of data and how they relate to one another) included in the plan. 2 10 Unlimited

Global Variables The number of global variables included (variables declared in the global scope) in the plan. 5 20 200 Unlimited

Generic BPs The number of business processes (abstract visual diagrams of business logic) included in the plan. 5 20 100 Unlimited

Scheduled Tasks The number of scheduled tasks included in the plan. 1 25 Unlimited

Push Notifications Possibility to have your app send an automated message to a user.

Apple AppStore Publication Possibility to publish your app to Apple App Store.

Google Play Market Publication Possibility to publish your app to Google Play Market.

Mobile Export Source Code Possibility to download the Mobile Source Code.

Mobile Bundle Possibility to download the Mobile Bundle - a combined file type with packages of the code and files needed.

AppMaster Cloud

Containers The number of cloud containers included in the plan. 1 1 3 10

Container vCPU Container vCPU included in the plan. 0.1 0.3 0.5 2

Container RAM Max. container RAM included in the plan. 128Mb 256Mb 512Mb 1024Mb

Database Rows Max. number of Database Rows included in the plan. 10K 100K 2M 5M

Database Storage The amount of DB storage included in the plan. 100Mb 1000Mb 3Gb 5Gb

Network Network capabilities included in the plan. 1Gb 10Gb 100Gb Unlimited

File Storage The amount of File storage included in the plan. 100Mb 1000Mb 24Gb 500Gb

Custom Domain Possibility to customize the domain.

Load Balancer Access to a load balancer.

Database Export New! Already available on AppMaster.io! Possibility to download data from the database.

File Storage Export Possibility to download files from the file storage.

Dedicated Server Access to a dedicated server.

Services

Community Support Free access to community chats and webinars

Email Support Priority direct email support from AppMaster.io

Priority Support Priority direct support from AppMaster.io via any chosen channel.