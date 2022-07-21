Grow with AppMaster.
Database Schema Visual Designer with AI assistance

Design and visualize a database and create relationships between tables with a simple drag & drop to a diagram and with no need to write complex code.

Real Backend
Database design tool

Create database-agnostic models and relations

Do you have a dream that one day all applications being developed will be database-agnostic? Do you have a dream that one day somebody builds a system that will be able to use every database engine you will want? It is actually possible with AppMaster!

PostgreSQL and project deployment to cloud service
How IT works

Focus on modeling rather than syntax

AppMaster Database Designer is the ultimate no-code MySQL database design tool. It helps you handle many operations like as:

  • Create schema diagrams of any complexity Create schema diagrams of any complexity
  • Design and edit a database structure visually Design and edit a database structure visually
  • Add and view foreign key relations between models Add and view foreign key relations between models
Automatic changes propagation for underlying business logic and UI components
Automating your database change process makes life easier and safer for everyone. Even if your manual process has worked fine for years, smart money says someone is paying for it by stress or troubleshooting time. Get rid of it with automation.

Automatic DB Migrations builder
Let's turn something complicated into something simple! You no longer think about handwriting database migration. Auto-migration facilitates the synchronization of the backing database and models to match, such as in cases where the database needs to be changed to match the models.

Virtual models support
Push notifications are unmatched in terms of engagement, with up to 90% open rates. AppMaster native mobile app builder makes it easy for you – configure your notifications with the Push Notification module from our integrations' library.

Data types

Large selection of field types: from standard string and integer, to geo points and hashes

AppMaster.io supports a lot of data types, and each variable can be single or array. Platform's artificial intelligence processes each type differently.

Integer
String
HTML
File
Date
Datetime
Password
Phone
Float
Text
Boolean
Enum
Time
Time Span
Email
GeoPoint
The database engine on AppMaster uses PostgreSQL 13, which means that you can upload your application to any PostgreSQL-compatible cloud, such as AWS or Azure not only to AppMaster Cloud.

Choose Cloud Service

Get guidance with our knowledge base

Visit our knowledge base for complete guides & video walkthroughs explaining the process of making an app on the AppMaster Platform.

FAQ

Learn more about AppMaster Mobile App Builder and more information about how to work with our no-code platform.

Visit our Help Center
This is AppMaster.io's visual base design tool. Each base model is represented as a block that can be moved around the workspace and supplemented with custom fields indicating the type. At the same time, relationships between models can be configured. AppMaster.io uses three relationship types native to PostgreSQL: one-to-one, one-to-many, many-to-many. Design your database easily and completely code-free with a simple drag-n-drop.
