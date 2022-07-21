Database Schema Visual Designer with AI assistance

Design and visualize a database and create relationships between tables with a simple drag & drop to a diagram and with no need to write complex code.
Do you have a dream that one day all applications being developed will be database-agnostic? Do you have a dream that one day somebody builds a system that will be able to use every database engine you will want? It is actually possible with AppMaster!
AppMaster Database Designer is the ultimate no-code MySQL database design tool. It helps you handle many operations like as:
Automating your database change process makes life easier and safer for everyone. Even if your manual process has worked fine for years, smart money says someone is paying for it by stress or troubleshooting time. Get rid of it with automation.
Let's turn something complicated into something simple! You no longer think about handwriting database migration. Auto-migration facilitates the synchronization of the backing database and models to match, such as in cases where the database needs to be changed to match the models.
Push notifications are unmatched in terms of engagement, with up to 90% open rates. AppMaster native mobile app builder makes it easy for you – configure your notifications with the Push Notification module from our integrations' library.
AppMaster.io supports a lot of data types, and each variable can be single or array. Platform's artificial intelligence processes each type differently.
The database engine on AppMaster uses PostgreSQL 13, which means that you can upload your application to any PostgreSQL-compatible cloud, such as AWS or Azure not only to AppMaster Cloud.
