Database Schema Visual Designer with AI assistance

By publishing an application to AppMaster.io, we are not making changes to the previous version but building the application again. It ensures that it is always up to date and that you do not accumulate technical debt. The application pulls up the database that this application uses. If there are no changes in the database, then it is immediately attached to the new application. But often, there are some updates: new models, some changes in existing models, or data type changes. A database, unlike an application, cannot be re-created each time, as data that may be needed is stored there. Therefore, according to the new model schema, a new database is created, and existing data is already migrated into it. In traditional development, this could be challenging, but in AppMaster.io, this process is completely automated. The platform itself makes changes to the schema and transfers data.