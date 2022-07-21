Visual designer for Vue3 web applications with drag&drop

Build flexible web applications like admin panels and customer portals driven common backend. Quickly and without code.
The main idea behind the Web Application Designer is to let you precisely design an admin panel, a customer-facing interface or a client portal in minutes.
Add new data models and save schema, AppMaster automatically will create related Web Application Pages to minimize additional efforts. Every Web Application is a VueJS single-page application generated by the AppMaster.io platform and published along with the backend binary.
A large library of preloaded components helps build your application faster several times and speeds up page content loading. Even users of old browsers or with disabled JS or a slow device have can access your application, which significantly improves the UX of your application.
The flexible business logic editor lets you make awesome SPA web applications, integrate them with third-party service and drive custom components behavior without single lines of code and quickly manage them.
Conditional rendering is essential on any dynamic web app. In AppMaster, you can create distinct components that encapsulate the behavior you need. Then, you can render only some of them, depending on the state of your application.
Push notifications, social auth, email, etc. — connect your workflow to hundreds of apps and services, or access your content programmatically with API.
Vue Routing is what can make an app accessible and attractive. Routing is one of the most powerful features of modern single-page web applications (SPA). Modern single-page apps such as a Vue application can transition from page to page on the client-side (without requesting the server) without page reload needing.
Time zone and locales support let's view time-specific data on dashboards in a user time zone. When a timestamp with a time zone value is output, it is always converted from UTC to the current timezone zone and displayed as local time in that zone.
Vue.js has become one of the leading frameworks for building single-page applications. Vue.js abstracts away much of the complexity normally involved in building web applications.
A custom web application is the easiest way to automate business processes for many industries.
Create powerful and scalable sale management tools with powerful digital tools.
Share your messages with an app and improve the employee experience.
Build interactive digital learning content with no-code authoring tool AppMaster.io.
Build an engaging interactive marketing monitoring app without any coding.
