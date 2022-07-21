Grow with AppMaster.
Visual designer for Vue3 web applications with drag&drop

Build flexible web applications like admin panels and customer portals driven common backend. Quickly and without code.

Real Backend
Powerful SPA with Appmaster

A fully interactive Single-page application with triggers and actions

The main idea behind the Web Application Designer is to let you precisely design an admin panel, a customer-facing interface or a client portal in minutes.

PostgreSQL and project deployment to cloud service
How IT works

Add new data models and save schema, AppMaster automatically will create related Web Application Pages to minimize additional efforts. Every Web Application is a VueJS single-page application generated by the AppMaster.io platform and published along with the backend binary.

A wide selection of preloaded components
A large library of preloaded components helps build your application faster several times and speeds up page content loading. Even users of old browsers or with disabled JS or a slow device have can access your application, which significantly improves the UX of your application.

A fully interactive Single Page Application (SPA) with triggers and actions
The flexible business logic editor lets you make awesome SPA web applications, integrate them with third-party service and drive custom components behavior without single lines of code and quickly manage them.

Conditional rendering for every component
Conditional rendering is essential on any dynamic web app. In AppMaster, you can create distinct components that encapsulate the behavior you need. Then, you can render only some of them, depending on the state of your application.

Intergations
Extend components library with modules and API

Push notifications, social auth, email, etc. — connect your workflow to hundreds of apps and services, or access your content programmatically with API.

Native navigation with Vue Router
Vue Routing is what can make an app accessible and attractive. Routing is one of the most powerful features of modern single-page web applications (SPA). Modern single-page apps such as a Vue application can transition from page to page on the client-side (without requesting the server) without page reload needing.

Client-aware locales and date and time values (including time zones)
Time zone and locales support let's view time-specific data on dashboards in a user time zone. When a timestamp with a time zone value is output, it is always converted from UTC to the current timezone zone and displayed as local time in that zone.

VUE.JS
Single Page Application with Vue.js and AppMaster.io

Vue.js has become one of the leading frameworks for building single-page applications. Vue.js abstracts away much of the complexity normally involved in building web applications.

Build a custom web app for your needs

A custom web application is the easiest way to automate business processes for many industries. With Appmaster, build and launch the right app to meet your goals beyond expectations.

Sales
Sales

Create powerful and scalable sale management tools with powerful digital tools.

Task Tracking
Task Tracking

Share your messages with an app and improve the employee experience.

E-Learning
E-Learning

Build interactive digital learning content with no-code authoring tool AppMaster.io.

Interactive Content
Interactive Content

Build an engaging interactive marketing monitoring app without any coding.

Get guidance with our knowledge base

Visit our knowledge base for complete guides & video walkthroughs explaining the process of making an app on the AppMaster Platform.

Web Apps Layouts Components Business Logic
FAQ

Learn more about AppMaster Web App Builder and more information about how to work with our no-code platform.

A complete SPA (Single Page Application) is a single-page application that runs in a browser. For example, a user portal or admin panel for your resource: a blog on the site, a full-fledged CRM, etc. The finished application has all the methods for proper user interaction: you can click buttons, create, receive and send information, start business processes, implement the API, and process the results.
Mobile & Web Apps Mobile & Web Apps
Deploy & Publish Deploy & Publish
AMPS Cloud AMPS Cloud
What's Next?

Explore more features of AppMaster Platform

Read more about other powerful visual editing tools you need to create beautiful web and mobile applications without having to write a single line of code.

Learn more about AppMaster

Create web apps visually

Build your SPA with our intuitive and easy-to-use tool and build meaningful interactions between users and your digital product. Add buttons, components and build exciting interactive wireframes, apps and prototypes.

