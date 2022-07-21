Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico
  • Home
  • Mobile Applications Designer

Native mobile apps for your business. No code is needed.

Build production-ready mobile applications with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, publish them to App Store and Google Play. Also, track real-time every change you make.

Start Free Trial
Real Backend
kotlin swift

Fully native Android and IOS apps with Swift UI and Kotlin

Fully native Android and IOS apps with Swift UI and Kotlin
Development complete control

Development complete control

Highly customizable mobile apps that align with your business goals. All backend is developed on the platform.

Instant application delivery

Instant application delivery

Building an app with AppMaster is easy and quick: make an app in minutes & launch on Google Play & App Store.

Fully powerful native apps

Fully powerful native apps

Build highly optimized apps with Swift UI and Kotlin/Jetpack, with access to all native device capabilities.

How IT works

Backend-Driven UI

Abstract all visual information and data on the server-side and update them anytime without the constraint of app stores’ release, and also reduce inconsistencies between mobile platforms.

  • The backend dictates how data should be presented. The backend dictates how data should be presented.
  • The client knows how to render predefined UI elements. The client knows how to render predefined UI elements.
  • No issues when rendering complex widgets. No issues when rendering complex widgets.
  • More flexibility when it comes to running UI experiments. More flexibility when it comes to running UI experiments.
Start Your Free Trial
Custom app design with a wide selection of widgets and modules
Custom app design with a wide selection of widgets and modules Custom app design with a wide selection of widgets and modules

Enjoy building personalized native mobile apps designs with AppMaster drag & drop app builder. Explore integrations library to connect favorite tools to apps to make them more powerful.

Create Custom App Design
Triggers, actions & conditions for the interactive experience
Triggers, actions & conditions for the interactive experience Triggers, actions & conditions for the interactive experience

Triggers and Actions implement interactivity and react to the user's actions in your mobile app applications. Every component inside the Mobile App has a set of triggers that fired during some actions from the user's input or component status changes.

Build Interactive App
Access to device hardware features and sensors
Access to device hardware features and sensors Access to device hardware features and sensors

A native mobile application can use all of the device’s resources, such as internal memory, camera, microphone, accelerometer, compass, light sensor, GPS, biometric authentication hardware, access photo and video files, address book, geolocation, player, calendar, etc.

Try to Build your own App
Sending Push notifications
Sending Push notifications Sending Push notifications

Push notifications are unmatched in terms of engagement, with up to 90% open rates. AppMaster native mobile app builder makes it easy for you – configure your notifications with the Push Notification module from our integrations' library.

Configure Push Notifications
All changes in a realtime with demo application AppMaster Developer
Real-time Preview

All changes in a realtime with demo application AppMaster Developer

  • check icon All apps in one device for preview and test.
  • check icon Version control and multiple environments
  • check icon Evaluate your mobile app performance and design
  • check icon Just login with AppMaster Account to run apps
get AppMaster get AppMaster
Run app in Background mode in Android and iOS
Run app in Background mode in Android and iOS Run app in Background mode in Android and iOS

A foreground app transitions to the background when another app is launched or when the user returns to the Home screen to improve user experience and extend battery life. Your app is only allowed to keep running in the background in very specific cases: playing audio, getting location updates, fetching the latest content from a server, etc.

Go to Mobile App Designer
Create an incredible offline apps experience
Create an incredible offline apps experience Create an incredible offline apps experience

Offline mode is a feature that allows users to access mobile apps without the Internet. Offline mode limits a user’s inconvenience when the internet connection is lost or intermittent.

Start Build Offline App
Brotli vs GZIP: Pick the One That’s Right For You
Brotli vs GZIP: Pick the One That’s Right For You Brotli vs GZIP: Pick the One That’s Right For You

Brotli and GZIP compression for server communication of your mobile application’s files is a great way to shrink your page sizes, speed up your application, and improve its performance.

Test Compressions
Aggressively caching to minimize latency, screen and data prefetch
Aggressively caching to minimize latency, screen and data prefetch Aggressively caching to minimize latency, screen and data prefetch

By caching the data from API calls in Realm, the data is always available to your app. This leads to higher availability, faster response times, and reduced network and battery consumption.

Build App for Free
AppMaster App Publishing

Build and publish apps to App Store and Google Play with a few clicks

Get the fastest way to design and launch branded mobile apps for customers and employees.

Apple Android
Remove the complexity of publishing your app to the App Store and Google Play
Remove the complexity of publishing your app to the App Store and Google Play

AppMaster Publish Wizard helps you upload your branded assets, test beta versions, and publish your new app. Edit your app’s branding and its store listing as often as you’d like.

Publish App to Stores
Real-time delivery of application screens and business logic
Real-time delivery of application screens and business logic

Update your app as often as you want and immediately push it out to users. No updates to Apple App Store or Google Play Market have been required for UI or business logic changes.

Try Real-Time Updates
Engage customers and employees with your brand
Engage customers and employees with your brand

Easily create rich and engaging mobile apps and publish them effortlessly on the Apple Store or Google Play. Brand your apps with your brand icon, corporate colors, and other elements of your visual identity. Skip months of coding by using drag-and-drop development tools.

Brand Your Apps

Get guidance with our knowledge base

Visit our knowledge base for complete guides & video walkthroughs explaining the process of making an app on the AppMaster Platform.

App Settings App Settings Integrations Integrations App Preview App Preview App Publishing App Publishing
Visit Knowledge Base
No-code/low-code application platforms will be responsible for more than 65% of all app dev activity by 2024. Are you ready to change the way you do digital? Build Application for Free

FAQ

Learn more about AppMaster Mobile App Builder and more information about how to work with our no-code platform.

Visit our Help Center
Applications are written in SwiftUI for iOS, and Kotlin/JetPack Compose for Android. We are using a server-driven UI. The interface is created according to the principle similar to the creation of pages on the Internet: elements are positioned using flexbox, all parameters such as margin, padding, and many others are set for them. At the same time, the applications are entirely native. You can use all hardware features: camera, Bluetooth, wi-fi, and various specific features, for example, special gestures for control.
Free trial AppMaster

Not sure? Try for free

Experiment with AppMaster for free with a 14-days trial. When you will be ready you can choose the proper paid plan.

Mobile & Web Apps Mobile & Web Apps
Deploy & Publish Deploy & Publish
AMPS Cloud AMPS Cloud
Get Started
What's Next?

Explore more features of AppMaster Platform

Read more about other powerful visual editing tools you need to create beautiful web and mobile applications without having to write a single line of code.

Business Process Editor

Drag & drop tools to visually create complex workflows to automate business processes.

Business Process Editor
Database Designer

Design a database and create relationships between tables with a simple drag and drop.

Database Designer
Web App Designer

Create powerful web applications with just drag & drop in AppMaster Web App Designer.

Web App Designer

Learn more about AppMaster

it’s so easy
Design database schema already today with AppMaster

Quickly design the database that fits your business without coding and manual migrations. Try it for free with a 14-days trial of AppMaster.

Build Your App for Free