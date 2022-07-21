Native mobile apps for your business. No code is needed.

Applications are written in SwiftUI for iOS, and Kotlin/JetPack Compose for Android. We are using a server-driven UI. The interface is created according to the principle similar to the creation of pages on the Internet: elements are positioned using flexbox, all parameters such as margin, padding, and many others are set for them. At the same time, the applications are entirely native. You can use all hardware features: camera, Bluetooth, wi-fi, and various specific features, for example, special gestures for control.