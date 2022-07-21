Native mobile apps for your business. No code is needed.

Build production-ready mobile applications with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, publish them to App Store and Google Play. Also, track real-time every change you make.
Highly customizable mobile apps that align with your business goals. All backend is developed on the platform.
Building an app with AppMaster is easy and quick: make an app in minutes & launch on Google Play & App Store.
Build highly optimized apps with Swift UI and Kotlin/Jetpack, with access to all native device capabilities.
Abstract all visual information and data on the server-side and update them anytime without the constraint of app stores’ release, and also reduce inconsistencies between mobile platforms.
Enjoy building personalized native mobile apps designs with AppMaster drag & drop app builder. Explore integrations library to connect favorite tools to apps to make them more powerful.
Triggers and Actions implement interactivity and react to the user's actions in your mobile app applications. Every component inside the Mobile App has a set of triggers that fired during some actions from the user's input or component status changes.
A native mobile application can use all of the device’s resources, such as internal memory, camera, microphone, accelerometer, compass, light sensor, GPS, biometric authentication hardware, access photo and video files, address book, geolocation, player, calendar, etc.
Push notifications are unmatched in terms of engagement, with up to 90% open rates. AppMaster native mobile app builder makes it easy for you – configure your notifications with the Push Notification module from our integrations' library.
A foreground app transitions to the background when another app is launched or when the user returns to the Home screen to improve user experience and extend battery life. Your app is only allowed to keep running in the background in very specific cases: playing audio, getting location updates, fetching the latest content from a server, etc.
Offline mode is a feature that allows users to access mobile apps without the Internet. Offline mode limits a user’s inconvenience when the internet connection is lost or intermittent.
Brotli and GZIP compression for server communication of your mobile application’s files is a great way to shrink your page sizes, speed up your application, and improve its performance.
By caching the data from API calls in Realm, the data is always available to your app. This leads to higher availability, faster response times, and reduced network and battery consumption.
Get the fastest way to design and launch branded mobile apps for customers and employees.
AppMaster Publish Wizard helps you upload your branded assets, test beta versions, and publish your new app. Edit your app’s branding and its store listing as often as you’d like.
Update your app as often as you want and immediately push it out to users. No updates to Apple App Store or Google Play Market have been required for UI or business logic changes.
Easily create rich and engaging mobile apps and publish them effortlessly on the Apple Store or Google Play. Brand your apps with your brand icon, corporate colors, and other elements of your visual identity. Skip months of coding by using drag-and-drop development tools.
