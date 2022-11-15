How to create an app like Duolingo?

People want to be able to communicate with people from other countries, but there are limitations due to differences in the language used. People can now learn new skills and share with others in their language - even if they live far away. Smart devices (smartphones, tablets, and computers) can help with this process anytime and anywhere. Considering the growing demand for learning new languages, the Duolingo app is one of the most popular solutions in this field. You might have heard about Duolingo before and want to create an app like Duolingo. Well, this article is for you. We will discuss the most important aspects of Duolingo and what you need to do to create an app like Duolingo.

What is Duolingo?

Duolingo is an Internet-based free language learning platform launched in 2012 by a nonprofit. The principles of learning languages here are elementary. Users are taught to correctly pronounce new words instead of blindly guessing their meanings and usage.

Features Of Duolingo

The main advantage is that learners can master language, improve their vocabulary, and learn to express themselves in practice instead of memorizing hundreds of foreign words. It may take years to become fluent in a certain language, but many people benefit from using this service every day for just a few minutes.

How does Duolingo work?

Duolingo is a popular language-learning platform that helps users learn various foreign languages. Users download an app, choose a language and start their free trial. They don't have to pay for anything to start learning languages because Duolingo offers an amazing selection of around 50 different languages you can choose from. After choosing which one to learn, users will see the list of levels for each language. The higher the level is, the more complex lessons will be, and vice versa. When users select a course, they'll be guided by an animated instructor that tells them how to complete each task correctly.

Reasons to create an app like Duolingo

The world of educational apps is huge. One can find hundreds of thousands of programs on Google Play and the App Store. However, there are two main problems with this vast selection of applications. First, it can be unclear when choosing the right application for yourself or your children. Second, there are only so many hours in the day, which makes it impossible to learn everything about all educational apps at once. In the case of Duolingo, the developers have managed to combine all relevant factors into one educational app with a good user experience: it's fast, funny, informative, and fun!

How to create an app like Duolingo?

Good apps should be developed according to the best practices; otherwise, most likely, they will fail. Now let's talk about the main stages of the development process of an app like Duolingo.

Start with a strategy plan

Your task is to create a unique idea for an app and write a business plan for it. Before you begin, do your marketing research and find out what the market wants.

Collaborate with Language experts

To make an app like Duolingo, you should collaborate with the right experts. With proper sources, your language learning platform will be useful.

Choose a platform

It will be useful to create an application for both Android and IOS platforms. A web version should also be created since many users prefer learning languages via desktop/laptop.

Hire design and development team

If a person were to scan the mobile app market, they would find that 90% of users leave a platform in the first 30 seconds because of bad user experience design. To avoid it, you should hire a UX/UI design consultant who will help you build language learning apps that are simple and have an attractive look.

Think of the modular structure

When you modularize your app, the development process becomes faster, so it saves time and money. Your developers maintain the integrity of the app without harming its performance.

Top features for an app like Duolingo

Learning a language is one of the most rewarding experiences one can have in life. However, learning like a professional takes hard work and dedication. Going beyond your current proficiency level requires a skill rarely found in language apps. Now we will have a look at some of the best features one can expect to find in a language learning app.

It should be simple and engaging. It is very easy to use.

Listening comprehension is one of the most important factors in your language learning app. It should be easy to access and download applications on the internet that help improve listening comprehension.

The next step would be adding written comprehension features to your app. These are activities that help you test yourself and make sure that you understand what you read or hear effectively.

Developing educational apps is a great idea for those who want to make money not only from their initial investment but also from the future investment of more money that can be earned through the app.

Monetization techniques

There are various ways to monetize an educational app. The most obvious one is ads, which we'll discuss in detail below. But remember that other income sources can be used by specific apps, such as in-app purchases.

Freemium

If you want more users to get more out of your Duolingo-like app, consider offering it as a freemium service. This way, the app will be offered at no cost, but consumers may decide to switch to the premium version for a fixed subscription fee.

Paid App

If you have an idea for an app like Duolingo and you're looking for a way to get started, your best bet would be to compare free and paid apps. If your app is free, try to find unique features that differentiate it from the pack.

In-App Purchase

With the model of in-app purchases, your users can use your app to its full potential. They pay for specific content and services, which means they feel they have gained something concrete.

Advertising

The opportunity to make money from the advertising shown on your app is big, especially if your app is successful.

How long will it take to create an app like Duolingo?

How long will it take to create an app like Duolingo? That's the question most people who want to create their language learning app consider. And while there's no definitive answer, there's a lot of data to help you make an informed decision. Various factors decide how much time they require for app creation.

Cost to build an app like Duolingo

How much does app development cost? That question can be answered differently depending on the complexity of the project, the location chosen for your team, and whether or not the app is being developed to work in Android and iOS - a.k.a. cross-platform development.

No-code solution

AppMaster is a no-code platform that lets you create custom apps without any programming knowledge. You can use AppMaster to create an app like Duolingo that is tailored specifically for your business. Not only is this a great way to save on development costs, but it also reduces the time it takes to market your app.

With AppMaster, you can easily create an app that meets your specific needs. This can be a great way to save money and time on development, and it can also help you get your app into the hands of users more quickly. Contact us today to learn more about how we can help you create an app like Duolingo.