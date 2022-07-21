Development without coding

No-code development is a new software development methodology that provides a simplified way to build applications without any coding skills. No-code tools are becoming increasingly popular and we can see why - they usually have a user-friendly interface, which means they allow you to quickly envision the implementation process so that you can describe the overall business logic in full detail.

No-Code utilizes drag and drop editors; this is a component that selects the desired look or modules with a mouse click and interrupts them together on a canvassed space while the results reflect in proportionally set windows onscreen. No-Code abstracts the parts and principles from which more complicated programs are made through developer environments that make it simpler for anyone to learn how to code, even if they never had done it before.