Recently there has been a stark rise in the number of pictures taken, edited, and uploaded to different social media platforms. Estimates suggest that Instagram has 90 million daily uploaded images while Facebook has 300 million photos uploaded every day. Editing photos before uploading and showing them to the world is now a norm: either slight adjustments or hardcore photo editing, everyone edits images. There are numerous photo editing apps in the market, but the market is vast, and many others are needed. This article will explain what features a photo editing app must have and how much it would cost to create a photography or photo editing app. Follow our guide to develop your own photo editing, sharing, or photography community application.

How to create a photo editing app?



Now that you’ve decided to create a photo editing app, the next step is to get started. This can seem like a tough job to any business owner who’s not familiar with all of the different things that are needed in developing an application. Here are some steps you can take!

Choose a niche within photography



You’ll need to decide what kind of niche market you want to focus on before you start creating your app. If there aren’t already any similar apps available on the market, consider researching what types of new features could make your product unique and valuable. You might also want to consider partnering with another company in order to provide additional services such as hosting or editing images for clients who don’t have their own equipment (like in cases where someone wants prints made).

Select a platform

Next up, figure out where exactly people will be able to use this photo editing software once it’s ready for launch! Most people prefer using mobile devices when conducting business online, so we suggest focusing on iOS versions first; however, if potential customers have any special requirements, feel free to ignore our advice here entirely!

Choose design style



Once those decisions have been made about which platform(s) should support your application, you need to pick out which layout style suits you best visually speaking--and yes, this does matter since how someone interacts with their phone means everything too!

Features Every Photography App Must Have



Every photography app or photo editing app needs to have the following features:

Multiple Options To Upload Photos

It’s a primary option to be able to upload photos to the application. However, there should be multiple options to import the photos. The app must allow users to immediately upload photos from the gallery/camera roll or snap new ones and modify them.

Photo editing tools

An app that doesn’t provide users with an easy-to-use and intuitive way to edit their photos is not worth your time. Firstly, you should put the basic editing options.

Here is a list of creative tools that will be useful whether you’re designing a Lightroom or PicsArt-style photography editing app. These options are available on Facebook and Instagram, but they’re not expert photography editing apps.

Saturation

Brightness

Highlights

Shadows

Contrast

Ambiance

Temperature

Warmth

You want something as simple as rotating a photo, but also with more advanced features such as adjusting exposure or color balance and the changing moods of pictures. These features will make your photos look better without looking “fake.”

Adjust Size And Ratio

Every photographer needs this option. Semi-professional photographers need it more than others because they often can’t adjust the proportion while taking photos. So, the crop, resize, and rotate options are essential in every photo editing app. What can you do to make a photo editing app even better? In certain applications, such as Lightroom, you may trim a picture to match the specifications of major social media apps. People today spend multiple hours on social media that cropping a picture for an Instagram story, a Facebook cover, or a Twitter tweet is easy.

Get Multiple Pictures Together: Collage

Humans like connections and memories. Users will try to connect and collect photos carrying different emotions and memories through the collage option. That’s why you need to provide it.

A Community

Every photo editing app needs a community where users can share their photos with others interested in the same things as you (e.g., birds). This is an excellent way for photographers to connect with one another, get feedback on their photos, make friends, etc.

Color Correction, Alteration, And Modification

One of the most used features of photo editing apps is color correction. Nearly all photography apps offer this feature. So, an option where users can increase, decrease, or change color is necessary. Moreover, you can add an option for ready-made filters. If a user doesn’t have time or expertise, he can easily apply a ready-made filter and improve photos. This is also a monetization window for your photo editing app. You can offer some free filters while reserving others for premium users.

Clone

Clone is another hot feature you could add to your photo editing app. Clone means to multiply. So, if you need two objects or multiply the clouds in a photo, a clone is your best bet. Through cloning, users can create exciting photos and also adjust visual irregularities in photos.

Healing: Retouching

Users can remove unnecessary objects, acne, or blemishes through healing or retouching. This option will take your photo editing app to the next level. That’s why it’s a must-have.

Augmented Reality Filters

Snapchat is the leading social media app utilizing Augmented reality filters (AR Filters) to their full potential. Users can have exciting photo edits and a fantastic experience through AR filters. AR filters can include altering faces, adding extras like hair, glasses, and much more! So, you shouldn’t miss this fantastic feature.

How Much Does It Cost To Make A Photo Editing App?



The cost of app development depends on the features you want to include in your app. The more features you want, the more costly it’ll be. The same goes for the number of users and devices that need to be supported by your app. Suppose only a few users will use the app on their smartphones and tablets. In that case, it’s going to be cheaper than developing an enterprise-level application that has thousands of users across multiple teams and devices. You can develop a photo-sharing app or a photography community app following our advice

Here are the main steps to take in order to develop a photo editing app.

Choose a platform



iOS, Android or both? This question is crucial for your app’s future success since it will determine whether your application will be able to reach a wider audience. Today’s most popular mobile platforms are Android and iOS (Apple’s operating system). You should consider carefully which one would be preferable for your project. While iOS users tend to spend more money on their devices and apps than Android users, they are traditionally less likely to download new apps than those running Android OS. If you want your app to achieve widespread popularity and make a profit from advertising within it (which could become the only way of monetization), then we recommend going with the latter option; however, if you want it purely as an entertainment tool then perhaps choosing Apple’s OS would be better?

An Engaging User interface Is Everything

The user interface is what users interact with most. Your photo editing app needs to have an engaging, user-friendly interface. To ensure an engaging user interface, you’ve to add some exciting features such as

Personalized Profiles

Personalized profiles make users come back. Users will have a profile picture, bio, and feed. They’ll be able to upload photos and interact with other users. Your photo editing app users will get inspiration from others’ photos and edit and create their own. It’ll also create a strong community and keep users coming back.

Increase Social Interaction

Increasing social interaction means increasing the number of users coming back. Users spend a lot of time on the leading photo editing applications, such as Lightroom or VSCO, not just to enhance their own photography but also to interact with other users.

By adding options such as Like, Comment, Follow and Share, social interaction will increase multifold. Users will like photos and share their thoughts in the comment section. It’ll also motivate the creators on the platform.

How To Monetize Your App



There are many ways to monetize your photo editing apps. Here are a few possible ways discussed:

In-App Purchases

In-App purchases mean premium features that aren’t available to free users. There are many photo editing apps which are utilizing this option. You can add ready-made filters to your app. Make some of them available to users for free while others are paid. So, if a user needs the premium filter, he’ll pay. Similarly, you can release a premium version of the photo editing app. In the premium version, users will be able to access features like healing or cloning. You can also provide a particular editing feature in the premium version.

Advertisements

Another model is based on advertisements. You can run in-App ads to monetize your photo editing app. Many apps out there use this model to finance and monetize them. However, be careful in the placement of the ads. Sometimes, they annoy users, and they might leave your platform. So, it would help if you had a proper strategy for where and when to place the ads.

Develop Your Photo Editing App Without Coding



App development without coding Sounds unreal? Well, it’s not. It isn’t easy to gather a team of professional developers and communicate with them for your photo editing app. It’s not only a hassle but also costs a lot of money. Then you have to solve the problem of storing data and databases. All in all, it’s complex and expensive. So, how can you minimize this struggle? Here’s your answer.

AppMaster



AppMaster is an all-in-one app ecosystem that allows you to create your own apps, games, and more with minimal coding skills. No coding is required – everything is done for you. AppMaster’s AI generates an actual backend for your app that features a REST API, database management system, push notifications and more! And thanks to AppMaster’s source code generator, you’ll have the source code for all of these features included with your purchase.

No, you don’t need to know how to code. AppMaster will take care of everything for you - giving your customers apps just like the big boys do, but without the headaches. It takes the grunt work out of developing an app ecosystem, and you get back to what you do best: running your business.

AppMaster offers apps that you can customize accordingly. The development is under your complete control, and you can add or remove features.

You get a photo editing app within a week. AppMaster saves time, and time is money. So, instantly create your photo editing app and launch it on the platform you want.

Build optimized apps and have a swift UI to provide a smooth user experience.

With AppMaster’s drag-and-drop app builder, you can create unique native mobile app designs. Discover the integrations library to see how you can link your favorite tools to your favorite applications that make them more effective.

Conclusion



As you can see, there are many ways to create a photo editing app. Social Networking Services, photo sharing, photo editing and photography community apps will be a hit in the coming years. Today, mobile devices can do much more than it was possible just 5-10 years ago. They’re not only smartphones and tablets anymore – mobile devices include smart watches, augmented reality glasses and other gadgets capable of taking photos in high quality. The demand for photo editing apps is growing every day, and it seems that this trend will remain in the future as well. Therefore, you shouldn’t worry about the market and market research but your product development in minimal effort and costs. And AppMaster does just that!



