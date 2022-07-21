No-Code Automation ROI Calculator

Using this ROI Calculator, you will be able to estimate how much savings yon can make by automating your process workflows with AppMaster without writing a single line of code.
No humans involved. Pure code-generation with best practices.
Our AI is the best software developer. No technical debt ever. Give us a try!
No code, no hassle, no risk. AppMaster will take care of everything.
Earn rewards by creating applications for your customers.
Automating processes and workflows with AppMaster has been shown to reduce direct costs by more than 35%, cut request and approval cycle times by more than half, and deliver a positive ROI in less than 2 months. To help you predict potential savings, use our ROI Calculator to estimate your potential savings using AppMaster.
Studies indicate that manual workflows can be reduced by 60-90% using automated workflow solutions like AppMaster. The overall savings has been estimated considering 75% savings.
Automation is a key strategy for successful organizations. Embrace automated workflows and increase productivity, save time on low-value tasks, and free up employees to do more important jobs.
Most companies with manual workflows have realizes 60-90% savings by utilizing AppMaster's solution. With the high level of ROI and low entry point, this is a no brainer for any company to automate their processes.
AppMaster provides a no-code platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact production-ready server, web and native mobile business applications with code generation.
Apps are built around a single backend. E.g. 2 apps (for a driver and a passenger) will work with the same backend.
Dozens of times higher backend performance compared to any similar solutions. No tech debt and refactoring!
Apps can be hosted in AppMaster Cloud, any commercial cloud, private cloud, even completely offline.
It’s possible to download the source code of the generated apps. We generate code in GoLang at 22k lines per second.
Create and manage access to your API, endpoints with middleware and automatically generate API docs.
You can create complex backend and use it separately - connect the frontend written by your developers to it.