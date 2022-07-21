No-Code Automation ROI Calculator

Grow with AppMaster.
Appmaster Automation ROI

Using this ROI Calculator, you will be able to estimate how much savings yon can make by automating your process workflows with AppMaster without writing a single line of code.

Real AI-generated Backend
No humans involved. Pure code-generation with best practices.

Including full source code
Our AI is the best software developer. No technical debt ever. Give us a try!

Only visual editing tools
No code, no hassle, no risk. AppMaster will take care of everything.

Developer Partner Program
Earn rewards by creating applications for your customers.

Reduce costs with Business Process Automation
Automating processes and workflows with AppMaster has been shown to reduce direct costs by more than 35%, cut request and approval cycle times by more than half, and deliver a positive ROI in less than 2 months. To help you predict potential savings, use our ROI Calculator to estimate your potential savings using AppMaster.

process savings

Savings per Request

Studies indicate that manual workflows can be reduced by 60-90% using automated workflow solutions like AppMaster. The overall savings has been estimated considering 75% savings.

$
IDC reports cost of manually processing a request is $75-100 per unit
Total cost per month ($)
$ 2,500
Total annual costs ($)
$ 30,000
Annual savings ($) $ 22,500
cost savings

Process Cost Savings

Automation is a key strategy for successful organizations. Embrace automated workflows and increase productivity, save time on low-value tasks, and free up employees to do more important jobs.

$
For the person manually processing requests
Total minutes / month
3000
Total hours / month
50
Labor costs / month ($)
$ 2,500
Annual labor costs ($)
$ 30,000
Annual savings ($) $ 22,500
productivity gain

Productivity Gains

Most companies with manual workflows have realizes 60-90% savings by utilizing AppMaster's solution. With the high level of ROI and low entry point, this is a no brainer for any company to automate their processes.

%
Estimated time saved per employee by process automation
Gain per hour ($)
$ 5
Gain per week ($)
$ 200
Gain per year ($)
$ 9,000
Motivation growth
Limitless
Total productivity gain per year ($) $ 90,000
Why AppMaster?

Benefits of AppMaster

AppMaster provides a no-code platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact production-ready server, web and native mobile business applications with code generation.

Single Backend
Single Backend

Apps are built around a single backend. E.g. 2 apps (for a driver and a passenger) will work with the same backend.

Speed
Speed

Dozens of times higher backend performance compared to any similar solutions. No tech debt and refactoring!

Host Anywhere
Host Anywhere

Apps can be hosted in AppMaster Cloud, any commercial cloud, private cloud, even completely offline.

Source Code
Source Code

It’s possible to download the source code of the generated apps. We generate code in GoLang at 22k lines per second.

API documentation
API documentation

Create and manage access to your API, endpoints with middleware and automatically generate API docs.

Versatility
Versatility

You can create complex backend and use it separately - connect the frontend written by your developers to it.

