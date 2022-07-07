Nowadays, game apps are on their high due to the massive use of smartphones. These apps are making their way to AppStore and GooglePlay and help publishers and developers generate more revenue through game apps. In the fast-growing digital era, it's an appealing idea to create your own game app to earn money through ads. You might be concerned if you can create a game app without coding.

The answer is yes! A few years back, game app development required extensive coding knowledge to create a game app. But today, no-code app development has helped many publishers to create their own gaming apps without app coding. You might be wondering how to create a game app, especially if you have no coding skills. This article will unveil why no-code app builders are crucial for mobile app development, the best platforms for no-code app development, and the process of creating game apps. Let's dig deeper into the details:

Why choose no-code app development?

There was a time when creating game apps with coding required extensive effort and time. Mobile app development was a challenge for beginners, and adding app features with the coding was harder. Today, there is a massive shift in the app development industry. No code app-building platforms help beginners to create game apps without coding skills. So, creating a game app with no code app builder can provide you with a cheaper and faster development solution.

Do you require coding skills to create a game app?

Game app coding is an intense task to create a game app with complex features. It's not always the case that you require coding for game app development. The reason is the popularity of no-code app builders like AppMaster, and you can create game apps without coding knowledge. You can try these no-code platforms if you want to create a simple game app with no more features. On the other hand, if you want to pursue mobile app development as a career, you will need strong coding skills.

Some basic coding skills will help you understand the backend of game app development. Moreover, it will make more sense when creating game apps without no-code app builders and provide more control over the app development. So, no code tools are the best option if you want to create a basic game. Creating complex games requires extensive passion, coding skills, and patience.

Why is no code game development easy than traditional development?

There was a time when game development required extensive time and effort from the development team. In this way, game development with coding is a difficult process as it requires – planning, designing, coding, and maintenance. Creating games with coding is possible when you are a game enthusiast and love to spend time coding a game app. You might be able to create a single game, but it requires extensive coding skills to turn your imagination into reality. So, it would help if you had a passion for creating game apps with coding.

On the other hand, no code tools have gained immense popularity because these tools help people to create a game app without writing a single line of code. That is why no-code app development provides beginners faster and cheaper development solutions.

Building a Game App: Stages to know

How to create a game app without coding?

No code app builders help the publishers to create their game apps without writing a single line of code. These no-code app-building tools focus more on the design and creativity of game apps rather than the coding. You might be wondering how to create a game app with no code app development. Let's get into the easy steps to create a game app without coding:

Step 1. Prepare your idea for a game app

Taking time to plan an idea for your game app will help you to create an app that will get the attention of more users. Nowadays, Play Store and Apple Store have millions of active game apps. We recommend you scroll to the trendiest category of the apps to grab more audience and win a large market. Once you have gotten an idea about your app development, conduct market research to find a gap that players are looking for. You can compare the two most popular game apps, Hill Climb Racing and Asphalt 9. Both apps have the same category, but Hill Climb Racing offers a third-person view, and players of this game app need concentration to balance the car that gets their attention, making the players addicted.

On the other hand, Asphalt 9 is the most stunning game app for smartphones, but it doesn't offer appealing graphics like Hill Climb. Therefore, Hill Climb is the game app with more than 500 million downloads, while Asphalt 9 has only 10 million. So, it is evident that the most successful games like Temple run Angry Bird are popular due to their app ideas. This mobile app development has given a new experience to the players with an intuitive interface. So, when planning your app idea, you need to think out of the box to create a game app that may win your target audience.

Step 2: Choose a no-code app development tool

Once you have finalized an idea for your game app, it's time to choose a no-code app builder for app development without coding. You might be wondering about the best no-code app builders for mobile app development. Multiple no-code platforms allow beginners to create a game app even if they have no coding skills. We are listing the most popular no-code platforms for app development without coding. Let's take a look:

Gamify's Game Maker

Gamify has come a long way to provide no-code tools for game development without coding. Creating a game app with Gamify's Game Makers requires no game developer in your team for game app development. Today, website owners want to reduce the bounce rate, so creating addictive games for their pages helps them win more traffic. In this regard, Gamify's Game Makers help the websites like WIX & Shopify to get more traffic through game apps.

This no-code games platform helps the site owners to select a template for the game, customize their designs & branding, and then launch the game app. You can play the games created by this no-code game builder on any device like smartphones and desktops. Let's have a look at the no-code tool by Gamify:

Gizmo

Gizmo is another game maker by Gamify that helps users choose a game template from the library. This no-code game development platform provides the most popular templates for game apps. The game apps help the website owners to increase the KPIs such as conversion rate, competition analysis, and rewards distribution without writing a single line of code.

GameMaker Studio 2

Game Maker Studio 2 is a no-code games platform that helps people in game development even if they have no coding skills. This no-code app development platform has the Slogan "Making Games is for Everyone," which allows people of different backgrounds to create addictive game apps. This drag-and-drop app development platform has made mobile app development easier and faster. The fascinating thing about Game Maker 2 Studio platform has a built-in scripting language that helps the users to understand the basic coding, and they can edit it for later changes. Moreover, this no-code app builder offers video tutorials to create a game app without coding.

This no-code tool supports every platform to create games, such as Android OS, iOS, desktop, and games consoles. This no-code app development platform offers three versions of game apps such as the Creator, Developer, and Console. This no-code app builder has different pricing for different versions of game apps. But, you can try its free trial of 30 days to create a game app.

Unity

Unity is the world's leading platform for game development. This no-code app builder helps the users to create a game app without coding. This no-code app-building platform is on its high as it had more than 5.5 million registrations in 2016. Moreover, Unity's CEO claims that people download 2 billion templates of game apps every month for game development. So, it is evident that this no-code mobile app development platform is popular for creating engaging games worldwide.

Unity creates game apps compatible with all the platforms and also helps the users in creating a game app without coding. This app development platform also supports code in C#, JavaScript, and Boo. Moreover, you can create both 2D and 3D game apps for Android and IOS. The best examples of the games created with Unity are Rochard and Deus Ex: The Fall. This game development platform is free until a user starts earning more than $100K a year. Once the user exceeds this limit, this app development platform has a subscription plan to continue its services. Users need to pay $1,500 for the Unity Pro license to continue with this no-code game development platform.

GameSalad

GameSalad is a no-code app development platform that helps beginners to create a game app. You can use this platform even if you have no coding experience. This mobile app development platform allows users to create 2D games that support Android, iOS, and desktop. Furthermore, this no-code app development platform helps users publish these game apps on Amazon KindleFire and Tizen. Moreover, this mobile app development tool offers "GaleSalad Arcade," a platform for users where they can upload games, experience them, and learn from the game environment without coding. This game development tool uses built-in "If and Then" logic that helps users create game apps without coding.

GameSalad offers a free trial, but you need to subscribe to a subscription plan for the Basic or the Pro version. This no-code development tool is affordable, and you get the rights to the games you created in this no-code tool.

Step 3: Choose a 2D or 3D game

Once you have chosen a no-code app development tool, the next step is to decide if the game you want to create is 2D or 3D. Deciding on 2D or 3D games will help you create a game app with a more attractive look and feel. Today, 3D is more advanced than 2D, but it may not work with all the game categories.

Creating a 3D game requires more resources and a robust system. But in some cases, 3D games may not be as compelling as 2D games. Flappy Bird is the best example of a 2D game. Many game studios have created their 3D version, but the 2D version of Flappy Bird is more popular. In other scenarios, game apps may require adding 3D objects in a 2D app development. Fruit Ninja is a popular example of using 3D objects in a 2D environment.

Step 4: Choose a Platform

Once you have decided on a 2D or 3D environment for a game app, it's time to choose a game platform. You can create a game app for one platform like Android or go with the cross-platform such as Android, iOS, desktop, and web version. A game app created for one platform is known as a native app. Contrary to a native app, a cross-platform game is compatible with all operating systems, websites, and browsers.

Step 5: Select a template for the game app

After choosing a platform for a game app, it's time to select a game template from a no-code app development platform. No-code app development platforms allow users to create 2D and 3D game apps without coding skills. There was a time when app coding required extensive knowledge of programming languages.

Step 6: Customization

Once you have selected a template for the game app, it's time to make your game more personalized by adding customized content within your creative suite. You can add customized game logos, color combinations, and images to create a more personalized game app. If you are not good at coding, multiple no-code app development platforms can help you create a game app without coding.

Step 7: Publish the game app

All no-code app development platform allows users to publish their game apps on Android, iOS, and desktop. Furthermore, these no-code tools have made it super easy to add game links to social media sites.

Step 8: Monitor Campaign

After launching the game app, you are ready to promote it on social media sites. You can promote your game by link embedding or clicking on the social media buttons. In this way, you can increase your app visibility across all social media platforms. Once your campaign starts, no code tools allow you to track all the performance metrics through dashboards. With the help of these analytics, you can measure the progress and health of your app campaign.

Benefits of using no-code platforms for game development

A few years back, game development was a matter of extensive hard work and knowledge for coding a game app. No-code app builders have helped novices create a game app even if they do not know programming languages. Creating a game app with no code tools has revolutionized the game industry (learn more). Millions of apps available on the Google Play Store and Apple Store have grabbed a large audience's attention. Here are the benefits of using a no-code platform for app development. Let's take a look:

1. Easy development

No-code app development platforms help novices to create a game app without coding. Moreover, these no-code tools are easy to learn and provide an intuitive interface to create game apps through drag and drop. So, no-coding app development is the best option if you want a no-code development solution.

2. Cross Platforms Support

Games created through the no-code tools are compatible with almost all the platforms like Android, iOS, and desktops. Creating game apps with these no-code platforms takes no time to load on all devices.

3. Offer Customization

Creating games with these no-code app development platforms offer customization to create a more personalized app. After selecting a pre-made game template, you can add game icons and color schemes to build your brand identity.

4. Track the Performance

These no-code tools are not only limited to game development, but they also keep track of the campaign to monitor the performance matrices of a game. Mobile app development through these tools helps to track the lead generation, offers competition analysis, and better engagement.

5. A Complete Development Suite

No-code app development tools offer end-to-end game creation, customization, and performance analysis services. You can manage all the activities even after the development of the game.

Conclusion

Creating a game app with no-code app builders is the same as developing other mobile apps. After going through this article, we hope you are well versed in the stages of creating a game app. In the case of mobile app development, you need to get an idea, plan the process, and develop and launch. The same is the case when creating a game app. If you want to create a complex game, coding is the best option, or you need the patience to hire a game developer. On the other hand, if you want to create basic games, we recommend you try no-code tools. These tools help beginners in creating game apps with no coding skills.

Furthermore, these no-code app development tools support cross platforms, and the players can access games from any device. Moreover, the option of social sharing increases the awareness of the game and helps boost the conversion rate. Due to the massive use of smartphones, the next era is the era of games.

