视觉开发平台Webflow has announced the appointment of Allan Leinwand as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Leinwand's role will involve overseeing the engineering team as the company enters a new phase of growth and product innovation. Leinwand has previously held executive positions at reputable tech companies, including Shopify, Slack, and ServiceNow.

在加入Webflow, Leinwand served as the CTO at Shopify, overseeing engineering and data for the global e-commerce enterprise. He has also fulfilled the role of Senior Vice President (SVP) of Engineering at Slack, where he successfully managed engineering growth leading up to the company's IPO. Other positions that demonstrate Leinwand's extensive expertise include CTO roles at ServiceNow and Zynga.

除了成功的运营角色外，Leinwand 还积极参与风险投资，并在多个组织担任董事会职务，包括 Compass、Anaplan 和 Marin Software。

Leinwand 表达了他对成为 Webflow 未来的一部分的热情，他说，Web 开发的未来是Webflow ，我想成为那个未来的一部分。 Leinwand 作为 CTO 的经历使他对营销和工程团队在创建关键业务网站时所面临的协作问题有了独特的看法。他渴望为 Webflow 的使命做出贡献，以解决这些问题并将开发人员的能力带给更广泛的受众。

Webflow在过去的一年中在所有业务领域都经历了可观的增长，戴尔、Discord、Dropbox、普华永道和飞利浦等大公司都选择了 Webflow 的企业级解决方案。此外，该平台上的电子商务活动翻了一番，尽管整个行业都在放缓。 Webflow不断推出新功能，例如最近推出的Webflow Marketplace，它为用户提供一体化体验，以访问用于启动和维护其网站的产品和服务。

Webflow的首席执行官兼联合创始人Vlad Magdalin对 Leinwand 平衡创新和可扩展性的能力表示有信心，确保该平台在扩大其在小型团队和大型企业中的存在时保持可靠、快速和安全。 Magdalin 期待与 Leinwand 合作，显着增强 Webflow 的功能。

该公告是在Webflow最近进行的一系列高管任命之后发布的。 2022 年 6 月，前 NFL 和 AppDynamics 的 Linda Tong 加入公司，成为公司首任首席运营官。 2022 年 5 月，Shane Murphy-Reuter 成为 Webflow 的首任首席营销官，此前他曾领导 ZoomInfo 的营销工作以实现 10 亿美元的年度经常性收入 (ARR)。

