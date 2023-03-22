비주얼 개발 플랫폼 Webflow has announced the appointment of Allan Leinwand as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Leinwand's role will involve overseeing the engineering team as the company enters a new phase of growth and product innovation. Leinwand has previously held executive positions at reputable tech companies, including Shopify, Slack, and ServiceNow.

Webflow, Leinwand served as the CTO at Shopify, overseeing engineering and data for the global e-commerce enterprise. He has also fulfilled the role of Senior Vice President (SVP) of Engineering at Slack, where he successfully managed engineering growth leading up to the company's IPO. Other positions that demonstrate Leinwand's extensive expertise include CTO roles at ServiceNow and Zynga.

성공적인 운영 역할 외에도 Leinwand는 벤처 투자에 적극적으로 참여했으며 Compass, Anaplan 및 Marin Software를 비롯한 여러 조직에서 이사직을 역임했습니다.

Leinwand는 "웹 개발의 미래는 Webflow 이며 저는 그 미래의 일부가 되고 싶습니다. Leinwand는 CTO로서의 경험을 통해 비즈니스 크리티컬 웹 사이트를 만들 때 마케팅 및 엔지니어링 팀이 직면하는 협업 문제에 대한 고유한 관점을 갖게 되었습니다. 그는 이러한 문제를 해결하고 더 많은 청중에게 개발자 기능을 제공하려는 Webflow의 사명에 기여하고자 합니다.

Webflow Dell, Discord, Dropbox, PwC 및 Philips와 같은 주요 회사에서 Webflow의 엔터프라이즈급 솔루션을 선택하면서 지난 해 모든 비즈니스 영역에서 상당한 성장을 경험했습니다. 또한 더 넓은 산업이 둔화되었음에도 불구하고 플랫폼의 전자 상거래 활동은 두 배로 증가했습니다. Webflow 최근 공개된 Webflow Marketplace와 같은 새로운 기능을 지속적으로 도입했습니다. Webflow Marketplace는 사용자가 웹 사이트를 시작하고 유지하기 위해 제품 및 서비스에 액세스할 수 있는 올인원 경험을 제공합니다.

Webflow 의 CEO이자 공동 설립자인 Vlad Magdalin Leinwand가 혁신과 확장성의 균형을 유지하고 소규모 팀과 대기업 사이에서 입지를 확장할 때 플랫폼이 안정적이고 빠르며 안전한 상태를 유지하도록 보장하는 능력에 대해 확신을 표명했습니다. Magdalin은 Webflow의 기능을 크게 향상시키기 위해 Leinwand와 협력하기를 기대합니다.

이 발표는 Webflow 에서 일련의 최근 경영진 임명에 따른 것입니다. 2022년 6월, 전 NFL 및 AppDynamics의 Linda Tong이 회사의 첫 번째 COO로 합류했습니다. 2022년 5월 Shane Murphy-Reuter는 이전에 ZoomInfo의 연간 반복 수익(ARR) 10억 달러 달성을 위한 마케팅 활동을 주도한 후 Webflow의 초대 CMO가 되었습니다.

