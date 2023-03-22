Visual development platform Webflow has announced the appointment of Allan Leinwand as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Leinwand's role will involve overseeing the engineering team as the company enters a new phase of growth and product innovation. Leinwand has previously held executive positions at reputable tech companies, including Shopify, Slack, and ServiceNow.

Prior to joining Webflow, Leinwand served as the CTO at Shopify, overseeing engineering and data for the global e-commerce enterprise. He has also fulfilled the role of Senior Vice President (SVP) of Engineering at Slack, where he successfully managed engineering growth leading up to the company's IPO. Other positions that demonstrate Leinwand's extensive expertise include CTO roles at ServiceNow and Zynga.

In addition to his successful operating roles, Leinwand has been actively involved in venture investment and has held board positions at several organizations, including Compass, Anaplan, and Marin Software.

Leinwand expressed his enthusiasm to be a part of Webflow's future, stating, The future of web development is Webflow, and I want to be a part of that future. Leinwand's experience as a CTO has provided him with a unique perspective on the collaboration issues faced by marketing and engineering teams when creating business-critical websites. He is eager to contribute to Webflow's mission to solve these problems and bring developer capabilities to a wider audience.

Webflow has experienced considerable growth across all business areas in the past year, with major companies such as Dell, Discord, Dropbox, PwC, and Philips choosing Webflow's enterprise-grade solutions. Moreover, e-commerce activity on the platform has doubled, even as the broader industry has slowed down. Webflow has continued to introduce new features, such as the recently unveiled Webflow Marketplace, which provides an all-in-one experience for users to access products and services for launching and maintaining their websites.

Vlad Magdalin, CEO and co-founder of Webflow, expressed confidence in Leinwand's ability to balance innovation and scalability, ensuring the platform remains reliable, fast, and secure as it expands its presence among small teams and large enterprises. Magdalin looks forward to collaborating with Leinwand to significantly enhance Webflow's capabilities.

This announcement follows a series of recent executive appointments at Webflow. In June 2022, Linda Tong, formerly of the NFL and AppDynamics, joined as the company's first COO. In May 2022, Shane Murphy-Reuter became Webflow's inaugural CMO after previously leading marketing efforts for ZoomInfo to achieve $1 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

