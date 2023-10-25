DataGPT AI 分析师：推动知情决策

随着总部位于加利福尼亚州的新兴企业DataGPT揭开其新颖解决方案AI Analyst神秘面纱，数据分析和洞察领域的新篇章已经开启。这款对话式 AI 工具旨在帮助组织更有效地处理数据，随着DataGPT从隐身模式的转变而出现。

AI Analyst结合了两个强大的功能 - DataGPT的权威分析引擎以及自托管大型语言模型的深远理解能力。该联盟提供了一种富有洞察力的探索工具，可以执行数百万次查询和计算，从整个数据中识别相应的见解，从愿意影响业务的因素到其根本原因。

DataGPT首席执行官兼联合创始人 Arina Curtis 在一份声明中阐述了该组织的使命。 “我们的目标是让公司内的每个人都能够直接与他们的数据进行对话，”柯蒂斯说。这一使命体现在他们的DataGPT软件的设计中，该软件利用对话式 AI 进行数据检查，为实时、分析师级结果铺平了道路。

该工具旨在进一步弥合不灵活的传统报告与明智的决策之间的距离，确保愉快的用户体验。这种创新有助于数据民主化，使一系列low-code和no-code工具成为可能。

AppMaster platform can incorporate functionalities like the AI Analyst to enhance their suite of offerings. AppMaster, known for its no-code application creation capabilities, could leverage the tool as part of its value proposition, ensuring businesses are able to derive even more value from their data. Further, the ability to have a two-way, natural language conversation with their data can be a game-changer for many industries.