Introduction

Hello!

The hardest part of any business is often getting started. And it looks like you succeeded. Congratulations!

Starting from here, we have a long way to go in learning programming in general and No-Code (the ability to create programs without learning complex programming languages) in particular. But first of all, it is worth a little understanding of the basic terms.

If you are already an IT professional, feel free to skip this introductory module. Here we will deal with the most basic concepts. Application, frontend, database, HTTP protocol, etc.

Ready? Let's go!

Computers, although they may seem very smart, are inherently incapable of doing anything on their own. They need clear directions. There is even such an old joke - "The computer does not do what you want, but what you ordered it to do."

It turns out "programming" in a broad sense — it is the creation of clear and understandable instructions (commands) for a computer. And the instructions themselves in a language understandable to a computer are a “program”.

And here it is worth highlighting the phrase “a language understandable to a computer” (computer-understandable language). Indeed, we speak one language, and the computer speaks another. It does not understand human speech (at least until it receives a program that will teach it to understand speech). Just like us, without special training, we do not understand machine language (or machine code), which can be represented as a sequence of 1 and 0.

10110100 00111010

Completely incomprehensible, right?

Programming languages

To ensure communication, programming languages ​​were created (and new ones are constantly being created).

There are languages ​​that are called "Low-level". They are very close to machine codes, but the commands are written in a form that is more understandable to a person. The most famous representative of such languages ​​is "Assembler".

The next stage is “High-level” programming languages. Most modern programming languages ​​belong to them: Java, C ++, Python, Go and many others. They are designed for speed and ease of use by the programmer. At the same time, a single command in such a language can be translated into a very complex and long set of commands in machine code.

And here is a new term - “Translator”. This is exactly the tool that translates (or compiles) text written in a high-level language into a set of machine instructions. At the same time, we should not worry (or should worry much less) about the fact that all computers are different, they run different processors, and these processors use different instruction sets. The translator will do this work for us.

The AppMaster.io platform belongs to No-Code platforms. It can be safely called the next stage of development. With it, it became possible to create enterprise-level applications without learning any programming languages ​​at all, without writing complex code. That is what we will do in this course. In fact, using clear visual blocks, we simply describe what needs to be done. And then AppMaster.io technologies are already turned on and they themselves write code at great speed.

By the way, this code is written in the Go language (also known as Golang). And, on the one hand, this is very important. After all, we are sure that we are using a modern language specially developed by Google to create highly effective programs. On the other hand, it doesn't matter. After all, you can forget at all about what language is used there (it can even be replaced with another if a more effective solution is found), just concentrate on creating an application, and not on the intricacies of its technical implementation.