Create a business process that handles 3 numbers. One of them is constant, the other two are variable.

Calculate:

The sum of these numbers Multiplication The result of dividing 2) by 1) rounded up to an integer value The result of dividing 1) by 2) rounded up to the second decimal place.

The result of the business process should be two arrays. In one, the data is arranged in the order in which it was calculated. In the second, the same data, but in reverse order.