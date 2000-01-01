Supporting You Every Step of the Way

UNIVERSITY

Frequently asked questions

Who uses AppMaster? Engineers or non-technical people?

AppMaster created to be used by non-technical people but also has a lot of professional features for the state of art applications.

How long does it take to learn AppMaster?

It generally takes an engineer around twenty minutes to understand the concepts of AppMaster and another couple of hours for it to feel natural.

What does AppMaster do

AppMaster lets you build full-featured software with backend, frontend, and advanced native mobile applications. AppMaster creates your application's source code, compiles, and deploys it to any cloud provider or private server.

How does AppMaster compare to Glide, Bubble, Tilda, WIX, or some other tools?

If you're looking to build a small website, landing page or simple mobile app without business logic, AppMaster is probably not for you. AppMaster designed to create complete software solutions: backend with a bunch of business logic, highly customizable frontend, and native mobile applications with access to the device's hardware and special features.

