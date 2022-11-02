UNIVERSITY
Crash Course 101
10 modules
5 weeks

Homework

Homework for module 10

Create a database of goods for the online store. On the front-end of the web application, implement the ability to:

  • Displays a list of product categories and navigation between categories.
  • Use control buttons to sort products by various criteria (name, price, rating).
  • Display products by certain criteria (photo availability, stock availability, rating above 8).
  • Triggering various actions when choosing a product (open information, add to cart, go to purchase).
