Homework for module 8
- Refine the data model and business processes of the backend so that information about the population of the city is counted in thousands of people and displayed in the format “XX, XXX” (at the same time, the total number with an accuracy of one person would be stored in the database).
- Forbid creating a city if information about which country it belongs to is not specified.
- Display summary information about the world. Total number of cities, total population, largest and smallest city, number of cities whose founding date is unknown.
- Add a button that deletes all cities in the selected country.