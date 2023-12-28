AppMaster Web App Designer recognizes the importance of providing a seamless development experience, even when you don't have a stable internet connection. With the offline work capability, you can continue editing your web applications without interruption.

How Offline Work Capability Functions

The offline work capability in the web editor in AppMaster studio is designed to detect when your internet connection is lost automatically. Upon detecting the loss of connectivity, the builder switches to offline mode, enabling you to continue working on your app.

During offline mode, all changes made to your app are temporarily saved to your local storage. This ensures that your progress is not lost and can be synced with the server once your internet connection is restored.

❗️ Do not clear your browser storage during offline work, as this will result in the loss of all local changes.

Auto-Sync

When your internet connection is reestablished, all your offline changes will automatically sync with the server, merging them with the latest version of your app. This way, you can be confident that your work is up-to-date and consistent across all devices.

All changes will be synchronized upon connection restoration, even if you close the browser or tab.

☝️ Conflict Resolution

Changes are synchronized in the order of addition, and in case of conflicts, later changes are considered a priority. The timestamp for offline changes is determined by the synchronization time with the server.

Limitations and Considerations

While the offline work capability in AppMaster Web App Builder offers a convenient way to continue app development without an internet connection, there are some limitations and considerations to keep in mind: