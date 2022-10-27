Homework
Homework for module 6
- Add a calculation counter. Display its value in the published application.
- Change the business process so that all calculations are performed exclusively at the front-end without using endpoints to send requests to the server.
- Forbid pressing the Calculate button if any of the values (X or Y) is not entered. Display this in the appearance of the button.
- Set up triggers so that the calculation starts automatically when a new X or Y is entered, without having to click on the Calculate button.