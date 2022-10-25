Homework
Homework for module 5
- Make your own business process and an endpoint to it (you can use the business process from the task for module 4).
- Check the result of its execution using Swagger.
- Make the endpoint in such a way that only authorized users to have access to it.
- Check the result of a request without authorization.
- Log in to Swagger using the POST /Auth/ endpoint. In response, receive an authorization token and activate it by clicking the Authorize button.
- Repeat the 4th point, but in the status of an authorized user.