UNIVERSITY
Crash Course 101
8 modules
5 weeks

Homework

Click to copy

Homework for module 5

  1. Make your own business process and an endpoint to it (you can use the business process from the task for module 4).
  2. Check the result of its execution using Swagger.
  3. Make the endpoint in such a way that only authorized users to have access to it.
  4. Check the result of a request without authorization.
  5. Log in to Swagger using the POST /Auth/ endpoint. In response, receive an authorization token and activate it by clicking the Authorize button.
  6. Repeat the 4th point, but in the status of an authorized user.
