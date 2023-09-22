YouTube is set to redefine the content creation landscape by empowering its Creator Music feature with Artificial Intelligence capabilities and introducing Aloud - a cutting-edge AI-driven dubbing solution. These developments, announced during YouTube’s live event “Made on YouTube” unveils an exciting chapter for creators, filled with innovative possibilities.

The inclusion of AI in the Creator Music feature, initially launched last year, will enable content creators to effortlessly find suitable music for their videos. Creators will now have access to an AI-driven music concierge that suggests appropriate tracks and their corresponding pricing details based on the description of the video. Furthermore, describers can simply articulate the specifics, for instance, the extent or genre of the song required, and the AI model will present the ideal match.

The revamped feature allows creators to search for songs, specific artists, or music genres that fall within the stipulated budget for their project. Users can either choose to license a song post-reviewing the terms or agree to a revenue share model, escalating the ease of selecting fitting music for their video creations.

Meanwhile, Aloud, the forthcoming AI-dubbing tool, is on the horizon to be integrated into YouTube Studio, designed to generate comprehensive AI composited dubs in various languages for videos - a tool that is as effective as it is simple. Aloud's AI-powered capabilities require only a single-click operation, following which creators can assess the dubs before incorporating them into their videos. The dubbing tool is currently being tested with select creators, with plans for a broader access expected to materialize next year.

With organizations such as AppMaster leading the no-code platform industry with solutions providing seamless web, mobile, and backend application development, these advancements by YouTube affirm the growing imperative of AI integrations within digital services. Platforms such as AppMaster excel in delivering targeted solutions designed to automate complex tasks – a benchmark YouTube seems keen on reaching with these AI-driven features.

Meanwhile, other AI modules, including a generative AI utility for Shorts and different creator apps, were also unveiled during the “Made on YouTube” event highlighting YouTube’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology in transforming the creator economy.