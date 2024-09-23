Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
FFDC 2024 Wrap-Up: Key Insights from the FlutterFlow Developers Conference in NYC

Sep 23, 2024 1 min
Сontents

The FlutterFlow Developers Conference (FFDC) 2024, held from September 17 to 18 at The Times Center in New York City, brought together tech enthusiasts and developers for two days of app development innovation and networking. The event, now concluded, provided valuable insights into how visual development platforms like FlutterFlow are transforming the creation of high-quality mobile and web applications.

Conference Highlights

  • Exclusive Announcements: Attendees were the first to receive updates on new features and capabilities that promise to further enhance the FlutterFlow platform, offering faster, more efficient app development processes.
  • Best Practices: Expert-led sessions covered advanced techniques and tips for optimizing the use of FlutterFlow, helping developers unlock the full potential of the platform in their projects.
  • Networking Opportunities: The event facilitated connections between developers, industry leaders, and experts, creating an environment for fostering valuable relationships and collaborations within the tech community.

Industry Leaders and Organizers

The conference featured key figures from the tech industry. Erica Hanson, Head of Growth at FlutterFlow, led the event alongside notable organizers such as Ralph Yozzo from Tidalforce, Anna Nerezova, a GDG Organizer, Bhavik Chopra from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and Shivika Arora, Executive Director of Product at JP Morgan.

Expanding Horizons in No-Code Development

AppMaster had the opportunity to participate in the event, engaging with other industry leaders to exchange insights and discuss key trends and challenges within the no-code development space. This collaborative environment allowed for meaningful conversations about the future of app development.

Related Posts

AppMaster at BubbleCon 2024: Exploring No-Code Trends
date Oct 04, 2024 clock 3 min
AppMaster participated in BubbleCon 2024 in NYC, gaining insights, expanding networks, and exploring opportunities to drive innovation in the no-code development space.
Tech Layoffs of 2024: The Continuing Wave Affecting Innovation
date Aug 08, 2024
With 60,000 jobs cut across 254 companies, including giants like Tesla and Amazon, 2024 sees a continued wave of tech layoffs reshaping innovation landscape.
Software IT Low-code Web App App Builder
SmartHR Secures $140M in Series E Funding Amid Booming HR Tech Demand
date Jun 30, 2024
SmartHR raises $140 million in Series E funding, reflecting robust demand in the HR tech sector with significant ARR growth.
Business
