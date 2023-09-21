Vancouver Release of the Now Platform from ServiceNow Aims to Tackle the Widening Skills Gap with Advanced Features

In a concerted effort to confront the widespread issue of skill deficits in the workforce, technology giant ServiceNow has unveiled an array of novel functionalities in the Vancouver release of the Now Platform.

A 2023 study by The Manpower Group revealed that almost 80% of companies are grappling with talent recruitment for required roles. The report highlighted that the skills gap is the widest it has ever been in the past 17 years. To combat this proliferating issue, ServiceNow leaps forward with its latest platform innovations.

The Vancouver release of the Now Platform incorporates a feature named Employee Growth and Development (EGD), which harnesses the power of AI for compiling, validating, and updating information about the skill sets of employees. Leaders can leverage this data to gain a comprehensive overview of the talents that exist within their organization, thereby making more informed judgments.

EGD additionally empowers managers to design growth strategies for their personnel which harmonize skill advancement with the individual's career ambitions.

Jacqui Canney, chief people officer at ServiceNow, stressed the integral role of skills for a company’s transformation. “With the Employee Growth and Development solution, we're utilizing AI to enable people to evolve with more inclusiveness, impactful opportunities, and improved accessibility,” she explains. Canney describes the new tool as a key driver for the future of workforce development, emphasizing employees' skill development while optimizing organizational growth.

Besides the EGD, ServiceNow has integrated AI into several other products across the Now Platform. This includes IT Service Management (ITSM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery (HRSD), and Creator.

The Vancouver edition comes with several other exciting features. Among them is the Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) management, which facilitates the management of cyber risks related to third-party applications.

The Now Platform Vancouver also ups the ante in terms of security. An addition is the ServiceNow Zero Trust Access that accords access based on risk parameters, including location, network, user risk, and devices. Meanwhile, Third Party Risk Management now offers automated risk questionnaires and due diligence workflows.

