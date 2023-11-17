ServiceNow Elevates its AI Suite with Innovative Updates for Enhanced Developer Efficiency

ServiceNow is set to enhance workflow development, unveiling upgrades to its artificial intelligence portfolio, Now Assist. Now Assist aims to provide a conducive platform where developers can build and deploy solutions efficiently leveraging generative AI.

One salient feature update in Now Assist focuses on improving chatbot integrations. Now Assist Virtual Agent has been infused with the ability for users to construct and deploy their bespoke chatbots. With the newly integrated multi-turn conversations capability, customers can now provide more context in the chat, leading to more productive interactions. In addition, there's also support for Q&A available in Knowledge Management, enhancing the overall customer experience.

The implementation of flow generation, another critical update, offers developers the ability to automate the process of creating workflow blueprints. It infuses the system with the ability to render workflow templates from plain text and seamlessly transform them into comprehensive workflows. With the utilization of App Engine's no-code interface, developers can easily alter those workflows according to the evolving business needs. It's worth noting that similar no-code interface can be found at the AppMaster platform as well, offering developers an extensive range of options.

The last major update includes the introduction of Now Assist to Field Service Management. This update focuses on accommodating the unique needs of field service teams. It utilizes generative AI to explore activity, parts, and incidental data to streamline the execution of work order tasks.

As implied by ServiceNow's COO, CJ Desai, the escalating complexity and competitiveness across multiple arenas make AI an essential tool for enabling quicker execution, informed decision-making, and improved business mobility. He added that ServiceNow is spearheading this revolution by integrating generative AI into the backbone of their platform, allowing organizations to securely embrace AI for unique value addition and speed in their operations.