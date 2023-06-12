Salesforce is strengthening its foothold in the AI market by unveiling a new collection of products called AI Cloud. This suite of tools aims to provide enterprise-ready AI and enhance the reach of its product portfolio by incorporating AI capabilities. AI Cloud can be viewed as an extension of the generative AI initiative that Salesforce launched in 2020, which sought to incorporate generative AI technologies across the entire Salesforce platform.

Adam Caplan, SVP of emerging technology at Salesforce, emphasized that AI Cloud is about delivering generative AI to enterprises in a trusted manner. He added that Salesforce is working tirelessly to integrate its extensive AI experience and building it into their stack in a dependable fashion.

AI Cloud hosts and serves AI models to a wide range of partners including Amazon Web Services, Anthropic, Cohere, and OpenAI, all on Salesforce's cloud infrastructure. First-party models from Salesforce's AI research division are also available, allowing for code generation and business process automation. Customers can alternatively bring custom-trained models to the platform while maintaining data storage on their own infrastructure.

The approach mirrors that of Amazon's recently launched Bedrock, which offers a range of models trained in-house by AWS alongside pretrained models from startup partners. Caplan reiterated that Salesforce is employing an ecosystem approach, working with the most suitable model for each specific use case.

A total of nine Salesforce-built models are offered on AI Cloud, enhancing the functionality of Data Cloud, Tableau, Flow, and MuleSoft. These models include Sales GPT, Service GPT, Marketing GPT, Commerce GPT, Slack GPT, Tableau GPT, Flow GPT, and Apex GPT. With applications ranging from crafting personalized emails to generating audience segments for targeted marketing and analyzing data insights, these models aim to augment the capabilities of Salesforce's central products.

Several of these models, including Slack GPT, Commerce GPT, Sales GPT, and Service GPT, are already available. Salesforce plans to release additional models, with the exception of Flow GPT, which is expected in October, as early as this month. Notably absent from AI Cloud is an image generation model like DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion. Caplan acknowledged the potential value of such a tool in crafting marketing campaigns, landing pages, emails, and more but mentioned that Salesforce is working to overcome barriers such as copyright and toxicity before a release.

