🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
right arrow ico
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

Salesforce Prepares to Integrate Airkit.ai, a Low-Code AI Customer Service Solution, into its Fold

Sep 22, 2023
Salesforce Prepares to Integrate Airkit.ai, a Low-Code AI Customer Service Solution, into its Fold

In a significant move shaping the future of customer service, Salesforce has disclosed its intentions to acquire Airkit.ai, a trailblazing low-code platform. Specifically designed to assist e-commerce businesses, the platform facilitates the creation of AI-enabled customer service agents. The terms of the acquisition, however, remain under wraps.

The birthplace of Airkit.ai is Redwood City, California. It was established in 2017 by the dynamic duo Adam Evans and Stephen Ehikian, who are also of credited fame for selling their prior big data startup, RelateIQ, to Salesforce for a staggering $390 million in 2014.

Initiating as a self-serve customer engagement software, Airkit.ai served businesses by integrating data silos and assisting in numerous use cases including the onboarding of new users. Focusing on expansion and product diversification, the company rebranded to Airkit.ai last month and debuted its inaugural integrated product. Unleashing the power of GPT-4, the platform empowers companies such as OpenTable and ShipBob to design specialized customer care chatbots. These AI-assisted bots are capable of handling a wide array of queries related to order status, refunds, product information, and much more.

The association of Airkit.ai with Salesforce is not a recent happening. It can be traced back to the founders’ prior startup. The enterprising pair successfully launched the new company in 2020, backed by an impressive investment of $28 million. Key investors included Accel and Salesforce Ventures, who continued their financial support in future investment rounds, cumulatively raising Airkit.ai total funding to an impressive $68 million over its six-year journey.

A noteworthy milestone was Airkit featuring on Salesforce’s enterprise cloud marketplace, AppExchange, last year. Post the closure of the acquisition deal by January 2024, Salesforce has plans to integrate Airkit.ai into its own customer service platform, Service Cloud. Evans, one of the co-founders, is speculated to continue steering the enterprise forward.

The merging of Airkit.ai into Salesforce’s Service Cloud will certainly boost Salesforce's capabilities and could potentially make it a strong competitor to other platforms such as AppMaster which is consistently gaining momentum in the no-code and low-code space.

Related Posts

JetBrains Unveils Kotlin 1.9.20: Ushers in Next-Gen K2 Compiler In Beta
date Nov 03, 2023
JetBrains Unveils Kotlin 1.9.20: Ushers in Next-Gen K2 Compiler In Beta
Accelerating software development, JetBrains rolls out version 1.9.20 of its influential Kotlin language.
Software Development Website
Unveiling Uno Platform 5.0: Targeting Quintupled Productivity with New Enhancements
date Nov 03, 2023
Unveiling Uno Platform 5.0: Targeting Quintupled Productivity with New Enhancements
The open-source Uno Platform's latest release 5.0 goes live with a host of new features, promising an amplified productivity output, up to five times.
Open Source Software Development
SmartBear Introduces Updated BugSnag, Developer API Portal, and Enhanced Zephyr Squad Cloud
date Nov 03, 2023
SmartBear Introduces Updated BugSnag, Developer API Portal, and Enhanced Zephyr Squad Cloud
In a recent stride towards enhancing its product portfolio, SmartBear has updated three of its products, including BugSnag, SwaggerHub Portal, and Zephyr Squad Cloud.
Software Development Updates
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life