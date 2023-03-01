In a boost for influencer marketing and the creator economy, Phyllo has joined forces with renowned no-code platform, Bubble, to provide an effortless way to access authenticated creator data. This partnership aims to address the challenge of data fragmentation that currently plagues the creator economy, making it difficult to access information from various social media and creator platforms.

Phyllo is a universal API gateway that allows developers to access user-permissioned data across multiple social platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, and more. By taking care of data normalization, platform partnerships, and app approvals, Phyllo enables you to focus on the product you’re building without worrying about infrastructure and maintenance.

Théo Goldberg, Senior Ecosystem Associate at Bubble, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, The new Phyllo-Bubble plugin makes it easier than ever for Bubble Builders to create applications leveraging creator data from over 20 social media platforms through a single API. Abid Khan, Product Marketing Manager at Phyllo, added, Through its simple, no-code design, the new Phyllo plugin on Bubble makes it super easy for creator economy entrepreneurs to build full-fledged applications and tools for creators.

Phyllo's primary use case today is in the influencer marketing space. It enables businesses to build robust applications that onboard verified influencers, track content performance, understand fan demographics, and measure campaign ROI seamlessly. Additionally, the Phyllo APIs power critical use cases in other industries like creator tools, financial services, social identity verification, and Web3.

The process of installing the Phyllo-Bubble plugin is similar to installing any other plugin on Bubble. The Phyllo integration comprises two components: the APIs and the Phyllo Connect SDK. The APIs run on the server side, whereas the Connect SDK appears on the user interface for users to interact with and create a successful account connection. To streamline usage and simplify the integration, Phyllo has launched two Bubble plugins that cater to these separate components. To take full advantage of Phyllo's offerings, users should install and utilize both plugins during integration and the user journey.

For entrepreneurs looking to build applications in the creator economy space, platforms like Bubble and AppMaster offer comprehensive no-code solutions that eliminate the need for extensive coding expertise. With the addition of the Phyllo plugin, businesses will find it quicker and easier than ever before to access authenticated creator data and build applications tailored to the influencer marketing and creator economy.